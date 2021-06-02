City, county agree to accident settlement

ELKO – Elko City Council and Elko County Commissioners have agreed to a $150,000 settlement with the victim of a November 2019 crash involving a fire truck driven by an Elko Fire Department volunteer firefighter and with the victim’s parents.
Commissioners agreed Wednesday to pay the county’s $10,000 share, and Elko City Council voted on May 25 to pay $140,000 of the total.
City Attorney Dave Stanton told the council that the settlement is “not an admission of fault or liability on anybody’s part. It’s just the way to eliminate the risk of legal fees and the risk of going to trial.”
Zachary “Zach” Woster was seriously injured when the truck driven by Robert Lino on his way to a brush fire on Clearwater Court crashed into the car Woster was driving. The car was owned by Zach Woster’s parents Chad and Mercedes Woster.
The accident happened on Nov. 10, 2019, at the intersection of Idaho and Fifth streets, and Zach Woster was first taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and then life-flighted to a Utah hospital for treatment of his injuries, the Elko Daily Free Press reported at the time.
Woster was a minor when the accident happened but is now an adult, according to the agreement, which states that the Woster car was totaled.
“It was a very unfortunate accident and hopefully everyone can learn something from that and operate just as safe as possible,” said Mayor Reece Keener.
Elko County is involved in the settlement because the brush truck Lino was driving, with lights and siren on, was owned by the Nevada Division of Forestry and provided to the city and county through interlocal agreements.
The settlement agreement resolves “all disputes and potential claims arising from the collision and to that end, “no claims, controversies or litigation may be brought by Zach, Chad or Mercedes against Lino, the City, the County or NDF.”
The agreement also says that the “Zach, Chad and Mercedes expressly waive any right or claim of right to assert hereafter that any claim, demand, obligation and/or cause of action has, through ignorance, oversight or error, been omitted from the terms of this agreement….”
Lino’s insurance carrier, MetLife, has agreed to pay Zack Woster a separate $100,000 settlement, according to the agreement.
Jon Karr, chairman of the county commissioners, on Wednesday questioned why if Lino was driving a fire truck, he should be personally liable. Karr said the liability issue could have an impact on recruiting volunteers.
Deputy District Attorney Rand Greenberg said that immunity may not have applied in this case, and that it is “just the world we live in,” where liability is looked at in different ways.
Stanton said the city’s portion of the settlement is covered by the Nevada Public Agency Insurance Pool, and Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said the city’s deductible is $5,000, which has already been spent. Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne said the insurance pool also covered the county.
The agreement additionally states that the Wosters had not filed an action against any of the entities because of the accident.
Elko County Commissioners in December 2019 had approved a resolution that would send the potential legal case to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office because District Attorney Tyler Ingram said then there would be a potential conflict of interest since the county could be named as a defendant, if a lawsuit was filed.
The Elko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the accident because of the city’s involvement.
The Wosters have already signed the settlement with the city and county, and Stanton told the council that Lino also has signed.
That agreement states that attorney Barbara Gallagher represented the Wosters, Stanton represented the city and Lino and attorney Michael M. Edwards represented the county, and the parties agreed that they each would cover their own attorney fees.
The pact also says that the parties agree NDF and the insurance pool are third-party beneficiaries.