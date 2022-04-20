City distributes ARPA funding to small businesses, charter school

ELKO – Eight businesses and the charter school received grants this week from American Rescue Plan Act funds designated by the City of Elko to small businesses that experienced a direct negative economic impact due to Covid-19.

The City Council this week approved the first round of requests from local businesses in amounts of $25,000, $10,000 and $5,000.

Those awarded $25,000 grants were Best Western motel, Stampede Hotel, Ruby Radio, El Aero and Mountain West Elko.

Construction company Lostra Inc. received $10,000, and cosmetologists Ann Marie Thomas and Katie Wise each received $5,000.

The disbursements used $145,000 of the $500,000 in ARPA funds set aside to aid impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality.

City Financial Director Jan Baum told the City Council the first round went to for-profit companies, with grants starting at $2,500.

She added that applicants were required to explain the pandemic's impact on their businesses.

A representative from Stampede Motel thanked the City Council for the funding, stating they had sustained a drop in business. They thanked the Council "for keeping small businesses in mind when they needed it the most."

Elko Institute for Academic Achievement was awarded $126,000 under ARPA's final rule, allowing non-entitlement units of local government to take a standard Lost Revenue allowance of up to $10 million to be used for any governmental services.

Baum said staff recommended using a portion of the City's lost revenue allowance for community donations and designating the $126,000 to EIAA's new school building.

Funds will be disbursed at the start of construction, Baum added.

EIAA received a conditional use permit from the Elko Planning Commission earlier this month for a 30,000 square-foot two-story facility on Ruby Visa Drive near the Peace Park.

The new school is estimated to cost $9.2 million and is designed for a capacity of 396 students, with two classrooms for each grade.

EIAA teaches children from kindergarten to eighth grade.

