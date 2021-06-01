City eyes new water tank on Elko Mountain

ELKO – Four rights-of-way dedications have been approved to allow the City of Elko to install a higher water tank on Elko Mountain to boost development and provide an alternate water source for Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.
A water tank high on Elko Mountain will benefit existing residents and open a large amount of land for future development, according to Elko Development Manager Michele Rambo, who said the water tank has been in the city’s long-range development plan for quite a while.
Elko City Council approved four deeds of dedication for right-of-way, slope easement and public utilities, and a final one is probable.
Rambo said the four dedication deeds go “a long way to accomplishing that goal. We have four out of five or 80%.”
Representatives of properties where the fifth right-of-way would be told the council at its May 25 meeting that they support the city’s efforts. Their site is where the tank would be situated in Elko Mountain Village.
Hawaii-based Mark Gaughan, representing Elko Holding Group LLC, said that “we are for everything, but we want to be on the same page.”
Shelton Hetzel of Elko West Properties said the water tank will be a “game changer” for future development. They have been discussing this a long, long time.”
Rambo said that “all together, the easements and dedications total 20.583 acres.” The landowners are volunteering the deeds at no cost to the city.
Utilities Director Dale Johnson said the easements and rights-of-way are a first step in the plan for water lines and a new water tank for a new 5,600-foot pressure zone that would allow development within the area of Elko Mountain and Errecart Boulevard.
“There is a water tank at the 5,400-foot pressure zone above Powder House Road that currently provides service to a large portion of commercial and residential properties in the area of the landfill, Pinion Road, Stizel and around the hospital,” John said in a May 27 email.
“A key component to acquiring rights-of-way and easements is to install a water line from the existing water tank transmission line to the hospital for a backup supply,” he said. “Currently, the hospital is fed from one direction and in the event of repairs on that line, the hospital loses service. This is our number one priority for the city to have a second source for the hospital.”
The proposal is for a two-million-gallon water tank for the 5,600-foot pressure zone to be located in Elko Mountain Village. The deeds approved are for land in the vicinity of Amilya Avenue and Bryanna Boulevard and names on the dedications include Elko Mountain Village LLC, Elko Mountain Holding LLC and Robert and June Womack.