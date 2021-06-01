City eyes new water tank on Elko Mountain

Rambo said that “all together, the easements and dedications total 20.583 acres.” The landowners are volunteering the deeds at no cost to the city.

Utilities Director Dale Johnson said the easements and rights-of-way are a first step in the plan for water lines and a new water tank for a new 5,600-foot pressure zone that would allow development within the area of Elko Mountain and Errecart Boulevard.

“There is a water tank at the 5,400-foot pressure zone above Powder House Road that currently provides service to a large portion of commercial and residential properties in the area of the landfill, Pinion Road, Stizel and around the hospital,” John said in a May 27 email.

“A key component to acquiring rights-of-way and easements is to install a water line from the existing water tank transmission line to the hospital for a backup supply,” he said. “Currently, the hospital is fed from one direction and in the event of repairs on that line, the hospital loses service. This is our number one priority for the city to have a second source for the hospital.”

The proposal is for a two-million-gallon water tank for the 5,600-foot pressure zone to be located in Elko Mountain Village. The deeds approved are for land in the vicinity of Amilya Avenue and Bryanna Boulevard and names on the dedications include Elko Mountain Village LLC, Elko Mountain Holding LLC and Robert and June Womack.

