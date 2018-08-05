ELKO – The City of Elko’s fire marshal is investigating the cause of a wildfire that burned 5 acres Thursday afternoon off Last Chance Road.
City firefighters handled structure protection even though the fire was located outside city limits.
Fire Chief Matt Griego said six engines and 22 personnel quickly surrounded the blaze, although there was damage to a small shed, a motor home that may have been abandoned, and some fencing and power poles.
“We got real lucky it did not get any of the main residences,” Griego said.
City and county firefighters worked on the blaze for about 90 minutes before transferring to the Bureau of Land Management’s task force.
The fire near Grand Rapids Street burned uphill not far from where a July 14 fire approached the city limits. That fire, which was started by off-roaders, burned more than 3,000 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.