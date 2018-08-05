Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Last Chance Fire

Flames and smoke rise from a residential neighborhood off Last Chance Road shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.

 JEFFRY MULLINS, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO – The City of Elko’s fire marshal is investigating the cause of a wildfire that burned 5 acres Thursday afternoon off Last Chance Road.

City firefighters handled structure protection even though the fire was located outside city limits.

Fire Chief Matt Griego said six engines and 22 personnel quickly surrounded the blaze, although there was damage to a small shed, a motor home that may have been abandoned, and some fencing and power poles.

“We got real lucky it did not get any of the main residences,” Griego said.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

City and county firefighters worked on the blaze for about 90 minutes before transferring to the Bureau of Land Management’s task force.

The fire near Grand Rapids Street burned uphill not far from where a July 14 fire approached the city limits. That fire, which was started by off-roaders, burned more than 3,000 acres.

0
1
3
11
7

Tags

Load comments