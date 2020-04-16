City gauges budget cuts due to pandemic

ELKO – Business slowdowns and closures due to the coronavirus pandemic are impacting Elko’s city coffers, and the proposed budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year beginning July 1 is reflecting the anticipated loss in revenue.
Revenue losses also are affecting the current fiscal year budget, especial after the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority decided because of the pandemic to cancel the Elko Mining Expo that would have been held in June, slashing traditional revenue from room taxes.
The city is expecting a 73 percent slash in revenue from room taxes from March through June of this year, according to an April 14 budget presentation to the Elko City Council. The transient taxes are collected from lodgers in the city’s hotels and motels, which are traditionally jam-packed during the Elko Mining Expo.
Along with the reduced room-tax revenue this fiscal year, the proposed budget also expects a 30 percent overall drop in revenue from room taxes in the 2021 fiscal year.
The city is dropping a request for a potential 2 percent hike in the transient lodging tax, Financial Services Director Jan Baum told the council.
“That’s income,” said Councilwoman Mandy Simon, referring to the originally planned hike in room tax rates.
“Right now, hotels are taking a significant hit in revenue,” Baum said, explaining that the staff didn’t believe it was a good time to charge more.
Elko currently collects a 14% room tax.
Baum also proposed for future council discussion a major “Shop in Elko” campaign once the pandemic isolation period ends, at a cost of $30,000 in the current fiscal year.
City Manager Curtis Calder told the city council that since March 10 “there have been significant revisions” to the proposed budget for the 2021 fiscal year, which assumes the shutdown in Nevada ends April 30. He also said he expected there to be more budget changes before the final budget next month.
Gov. Steve Sisolak said in an evening news conference April 14 that Nevada is nowhere ready to begin reopening parts of the economy, and he will rely on medical advisers to help with the decision about easing restrictions, according to The Associated Press.
The budget presentation outlined additional adjustments because of the COVID-19 impact for the remainder of the current fiscal year ending June 30 and for the new fiscal year, including a 35 percent drop in revenue from sales and fuel taxes from last month through June and a 15 percent decrease overall for the 2021 fiscal year.
A hiring freeze is planned for the current fiscal year and into the next, and the city is planning to eliminate all cost-of-living pay increases for all positions and eliminate new positions. The city is also dropping plans to acquire additional office space that would have come out of the ad velorem capital fund, according to Baum’s presentation.
Cutbacks listed in the budget presentation also include eliminating a $400,000 transfer from the recreation fund to the general fund because of decreased recreational revenues and transferring $450,000 for pool repair from the recreation fund to the ad valorem capital fund.
Mayor Reece Keener asked whether the roof repairs at the city pool could be postponed. Calder said the roof is critical but the plaster work that is part of the repair plans could be delayed a short time.
The general fund for the current fiscal year is revised to show an ending fund balance of $4.98 million, compared with an earlier expectation of $6.73 million. The required fund balance is $1.77 million, so the city still has leeway.
For the 2021 fiscal year, the general fund beginning balance will be $4.98 million; revenues will be $20.27 million, down from the original plan of a little more than $22 million; and expenditures will be nearly $22.29 million, down from $23.07 million.
In this proposed budget, the ending fund balance for the 2021 fiscal year would be $1.86 million, rather than the earlier anticipated $4.83 million.
The budget presentation also looks at roll-up costs, showing that salaries for this fiscal year are a little less than $10.28 million and next year, $10.47 million, for a 1.93 percent hike, while benefits will be nearly $6.19 million this year and $6.26 million in the 2021 fiscal year, up 1.2 percent. Services and supplies, however, will drop 2.45 percent to $5.55 million from $5.69 million.
According to the proposed budget, the recreation fund is revised downward from total resources of nearly $5.5 million to $3.99 million and expenditures that include distributions from the original $1.72 million to $1.23 million.
Distributions include money to the ECVA operating fund, down from the anticipated $614,107 to $438,705; to the ECVA marketing fund, from $452,500 to $323,257; the ECVA facilities fund, from $204,488 down to $146,082; Elko County Recreation Board, from originally planned $161,607 to $115,449; Nevada tourism, from $96,964 to $69,269; the Western Folklife Center, from $64,643 to $46,180; and the Elko County Fair Board, from $129,286 to $92,359.
A fireworks donation of $5,000 will remain the same.
The youth recreation fund is budgeted at $477,758 in resources and expenditures. This includes Fun Factory, SnowBowl, concessions and tournament and player fees.
The fund for the Redevelopment Agency is balanced with $1.76 million in revenue and expenditures, according to the presentation, which was followed by a council vote to approve the preliminary budget.
In the presentation, Baum also listed key issues for potential action, such as a 9 percent increase in group health insurance premiums, increasing employee dependent contributions by 10 percent; a rate increase for the landfill; a rate increase for storm water fees; and $450,000 for the pool repairs.
Issues additionally proposed for council discussion include acquisition of Union Pacific right of way at 50 percent of appraisal cost and possible long-term financing for the acquisition.
