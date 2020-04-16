City gauges budget cuts due to pandemic

Elko currently collects a 14% room tax.

Baum also proposed for future council discussion a major “Shop in Elko” campaign once the pandemic isolation period ends, at a cost of $30,000 in the current fiscal year.

City Manager Curtis Calder told the city council that since March 10 “there have been significant revisions” to the proposed budget for the 2021 fiscal year, which assumes the shutdown in Nevada ends April 30. He also said he expected there to be more budget changes before the final budget next month.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said in an evening news conference April 14 that Nevada is nowhere ready to begin reopening parts of the economy, and he will rely on medical advisers to help with the decision about easing restrictions, according to The Associated Press.

The budget presentation outlined additional adjustments because of the COVID-19 impact for the remainder of the current fiscal year ending June 30 and for the new fiscal year, including a 35 percent drop in revenue from sales and fuel taxes from last month through June and a 15 percent decrease overall for the 2021 fiscal year.