City gives final nod to needle exchange

ELKO – Trac-B Harm Reduction Clinic now has an agreement with the city to provide new, clean syringes in a needle-exchange program at the Elko Humanitarian Campground, and the program manager for Elko said he is anxious to begin.

Richard Cusolito said there are only three people at the camp now injecting drugs, and he will be starting the syringe exchange “while I work on getting them into rehabilitation.” He said campground residents have been sharing needles, which is a health risk.

The campground has had more residents in the past using illegal drugs, but Cusolito, who works part-time for Trac-B and part-time for Friends In Service Helping, said a number of those former campers have been “steered into rehab.”

Only people registered with FISH can use the city campground, and the city’s new program for exchanging used needles for new needles only applies to people who live at the campground on Hot Springs Road. Cusolito said, however, that he hopes the program can be expanded eventually.