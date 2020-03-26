City: Governor's directive applies to outdoor facilities

On March 24th, Governor Sisolak signed Emergency Directive 007, ordering the public to “not gather in groups of ten or more in any indoor or outdoor area” and “abide by social distancing practices by maintaining a minimum of six-foot distance between persons.” This directive applies to both indoor and outdoor areas, whether privately or publicly owned. The directive does not apply to the gathering of persons living within the same household, homeless persons, or persons working at or patronizing “Essential” businesses.

According to Governor Sisolak’s directive, any person not in compliance, after receiving notice from law enforcement, “may be subject to criminal prosecution and civil penalties under NRS 199.280, NRS 202.450, and other applicable statute, regulation, or ordinance.” A copy of “Declaration of Emergency Directive 007,” which is effective until April 16th unless otherwise renewed, has been posted on elkocity.com for review.