ELKO – The fate of the recreation and events center project proposed by the Boys and Girls Club of Elko continues on divergent paths as the City Council approved the rec center conveyance contract but postponed action on the events center Tuesday night.

City Councilmen Clair Morris, Giovanni Puccinelli and Chip Stone along with Mayor Reece Keener unanimously approved two motions related the City’s contract for transfer of land – the location of the current Municipal Pool – for a new aquatics and rec center to replace the malfunctioning indoor and outdoor pools that officials have declared are on their last legs.

But when it came to finalizing the conveyance for the events center, Keener asked to delay the vote until most or all of the board could be present for the discussion. The action item could appear on the City Council’s agenda in a couple of weeks or come at a special meeting.

He referred to the absence of Councilwoman Mandy Simons, who was unable to connect remotely to the council chambers Tuesday night and, therefore, did not vote on the motions. Also, Morris attended via teleconference.

For the recreation center, City Manager Jan Baum explained the City Council’s actions would not affect the pool’s current operations as the new rec center is constructed around it.

“After discussion with the Boys and Girls Club of Elko, the design for the indoor portion of the proposed Recreation Center will fit on the land being conveyed and provide for sufficient parking,” she said. “This will allow the current pool to remain open while construction on the new recreation center is being built.”

Baum later explained that once the recreation center was completed, the City would decide whether to tear it down or convey it to the Boys & Girls Club for them to use the outdoor pool.

New pool location

Originally, the City and the Club aimed to use land currently occupied by the Kump and Herrera ballfields and skate park for a multi-million dollar dual facility project that would construct two new buildings and parking for a recreation center/swimming pool and a 5,000-seat events center.

But a failing boiler at the Municipal pool disabled the outdoor pool this summer. The indoor pool, which had a malfunctioning but repairable boiler, was instead put into use.

Pool staff told the City Council the closure of the outdoor pool was making the indoor one work beyond its capacity, prompting the Club to suggest a “pivot” that would switch locations of the recreation center from the proposed Kump field site to the Municipal pool location.

On May 23 the council members approved the change. Keener explained on Tuesday he supported the new location for the rec center but that “time is of the essence” to get the new pool constructed, adding that “the door has been closed, at least temporarily” to locate it at the ball fields.

The City Council also approved a division of the parcel of land that sectioned off 2,007 acres out of an 11.63-acre property that includes the current City pool north of the Golf Course Road and College Ave. intersection and south of the intersection of Country Club Drive and More Way.

The parcel division excludes the existing Johnny Appleseed Park and horseshoe pits.

Boys & Girls Club board president Casey Gallagher told the City Council the Club was “excited” about the new parcel which makes it possible to move forward on the new recreation center and swimming pool.

“It gives us the opportunity, hopefully, to move forward at a little quicker pace with the rec center and bring it to service faster without having to interrupt service at the existing swimming pool,” Gallagher said.

He added that the budget for the recreation center is $28 million, and the Club board approved both contracts and the site.

Patricia “Toby” Herrera told the City Council she was critical of the project and how it was being handled by the Club and the City.

“I can’t even believe that something is going to be passed that isn’t even done up properly there yet,” Herrera said. “They want to start on it right away.”

“This is going way too fast, guys. I think you need to slow down and think about some stuff,” she continued.

Morris told the council he was “in favor of going forward with [the recreation center] as soon as we can. We’ve voted on this three times and need to get going.”

Puccinelli said he was “good with this one because we need a pool. No doubt about it,” adding he was happy that one of the ball fields could remain.

Gallagher said the Club’s Board of Directors voted to propose an amendment to contracts within the revisionary clause. The new language would stipulate that the “clock starts” to break ground and complete the events center once Phase 2 of the Sports Complex has been finalized and the new ball fields have been completed.

“That’s our intention moving forward with this contract,” he said.

Events center delayed

With Simons unavailable and Morris joining the councilmembers by phone on Tuesday night, Keener pointed to their absences as the reason for the delay on discussion and vote of the events center conveyance contract.

He said he wanted at least four people if not the full board in person for the discussion on the events center contract. On May 23, the Council learned City staff discovered an encumbrance on the Herrera Softball field because federal funding was used to construct the ball field.

“I think the right thing to do is table this,” he said. “At the time this was put on the agenda, we thought we had a June 30 deadline and that’s what accelerated the time frame.”

Baum said at the time it could take up to three years of working with state agencies to reverse the encumbrance back to the City.

Stone, who voiced his support for the new pool, has expressed at previous meetings that he wanted to hold off on the events center. He questioned Keener’s motive for pushing back the conveyance vote.

“Obviously, Mayor, the reason you want to do that is because you know I’m going to vote against it.”

“I don’t believe that’s the location we need to have for this property and lose that place that is being used and being taken care of and giving so much help to this community and a green area,” Stone continued. “So I have a problem with it. I’m not being rude, I’m not being obtuse. That’s what is in my heart and it’s in my mind.”

Keener disagreed. “Well, Chip that absolutely was not my intention.”

“Okay, no problem,” Stone said. “I just wanted to let you know how I thought.”

Puccinelli said he saw Keener’s and Stone’s points of view on tabling the item, but believed “it’s not a bad idea. You’ll have everyone here and yes, the motions might even play a part in it, like Chip was saying. It truly is. I’m for moving it, I’m alright with that, and it will give us a little more time to have a big discussion about this. I think that’s what it’s going to take.”

Morris said he also didn’t have a problem waiting until the full board met in person, and restated his support for the events center.

“I guess I’m the opposite of Chip Stone,” Morris said. “I’m definitely in favor of this. It will be an improvement for the city. It’s going to bring in revenue. It’s going to bring in a lot of people.”

Stone replied that he “loves the idea of an events center, it’s just the location that’s killing me.”

Conveyance and prevailing wage

Baum said the motions approved Tuesday evening involved approving the contracts for conveyance, and the final closing of conveyance could take two years that must include a conditional use permit, inspections and a finalized survey.

Contract stipulations for the construction of the facility include the City-approved plans, must be for the intended use and occur within three years of closing. A reversionary clause was also added that if the property was not used for its intended purpose, the property will revert back to the City’s ownership.

The City can also lease back the property between closing and construction, putting it under the City’s care.

City Attorney Dave Stanton said the contract allows the City the authority to open escrow and proceed toward closing. He also clarified that after closing that the property would return to the City if the Club failed to meet several conditions.

Among those conditions are failure to begin or complete construction within stipulated time frames, modifying the boundaries of the parcel without consent, ceasing to use it as a publicly available recreation center at any point in the future, or trying to sell the parcel to someone else.

“There are a number of protections that are written in the deed to make sure it is going to be done according to schedule and it is going to be for the intended purpose,” Stanton said.

One concern the City had while preparing the contract was the final outcome of Senate Bill 226 that would have added prevailing wage to all nonprofit projects tied to municipal conveyances, and the City aimed to have the contracts ready by June 30. Baum said the bill “had very positive amendments” and was implemented June 15.

According to State Sen. Pete Goicoechea, the bill, which had Republican opposition, was amended to remove prevailing wage projects related to municipal land transfers, and would not “impact the City’s donation of land to the Boys & Girls Club;” however, the state Labor Commission could require prevailing wage added to a project if they chose to do so.

Goicoechea and District 33 Assemblyman Bert Gurr each voted against the measure when it went to vote in their respective legislative houses.