City looks into alternate air service

ELKO – What will the future of air service be in Elko?

That was the question discussed by Airplanners, a consulting group contracted by the City of Elko to explore options for commercial flights in light of costly changes in SkyWest service.

Airplanners consultants Kent Myers and Bill Tomcich hosted presentations Monday evening and Tuesday morning, with about 50 people attending the first one and a dozen attending the second.

Regional air carrier SkyWest has cut back on flights from two per day to one, citing pilot shortages as the reason.

But the problem is not isolated to Elko, explained Myers and Tomcich. Communities as large as Cincinnati and relative in size to Elko, such as Hobbs, New Mexico, are finding themselves with reduced flight service compared with a couple of years ago.

Although Elko is currently contracted to the Delta hub in Salt Lake City through SkyWest, the City is seeking flight service through other airlines, such as United Airlines North America at Denver International Airport, and reaching more cities nationwide.

Closer to home, “Reno is on our radar simply because of the business aspect of people wanting to get to Reno,” Myers explained.

Myers and Tomcich pointed to the downturn in flights through 2019 and 2020, citing one statistic that shows TSA traveler throughput is down 16% from 2019 levels. They also noted that U.S. hub airports in Salt Lake City, Denver and Phoenix were the fastest to recover.

City Manager Curtis Calder added that a change in travel habits for the business market had slowed recovery compared with the leisure market or tourists. Companies are relying on Zoom meetings to cut travel costs.

He also cited the Nevada Gold Mines merger as another factor for lower flight loads without Newmont employees flying to Denver. “When we start reassessing the statistics where we are today, that Denver number is going to come down quite a bit.”

Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority Executive Director Sheldon Mudd attended Tuesday’s session and wanted to know the air traffic break-even point to keep SkyWest operating in the Elko market.

Calder said the break-even number in Elko was approximately 35%, and “it’s growing a little bit each week.”

Studies are being done to track “leakage” in the market, former customers driving back and forth to the Salt Lake City Delta hub rather than booking a flight out of Elko, Myers added.

Myers suggested the City consider an Air Alliance between local government and the private sector organized and connected to either an economic development group, an existing nonprofit group or a freestanding 501©(3). Board members are representatives from local government and business leaders.

“We will create a plan for you as it relates to what air service is available and how it is funding, ongoing funding opportunities with the federal government,” Myers explained.

He said developing a plan for service to air carrier hubs in Denver or Phoenix could extend to “seven figures.”

“It’s a much larger price tag. It’s expensive to fly aircraft,” he added.

Myers said that developing an “affordable” plan “on a community basis” that involves air service to Reno via the Alliance could also be accomplished.

One funding source could be an annual grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program. It is awarded to small community airports, matching the air service costs 50-50 or 60-40 depending on the scope of service.

Tomcich said SkyWest has served Elko with “first-class” service due to their reliability, punctuality and completion factors.

“That is one area where Elko is a shining star for SkyWest is the reliability,” Tomcich added. “It’s a strong point, and you’ve also got a strong economy.”

Right now, the City is “buying time” with SkyWest to continue commercial operations, Calder said.

He explained SkyWest rejected a one-year transportation services agreement for $1 million approved by the City Council in February.

They “changed their mind, and said ‘We don’t want to commit to a year, things are too turbulent. We’ll only commit to six months. We’ll consider a six-month agreement at $480,000,’” Calder said.

The cost will be paid from the City’s American Rescue Plan Act money “because it’s directly related to a Covid impact,” Calder said, adding that it was a source that would not last very long, and a sustainable option was necessary.

Calder called the six-month agreement a “short term” plan that keeps air service until June 30 “completely at the federal government’s expense.”

It also retains TSA at the Elko Regional Airport for a few more months while the City searches for another carrier. If SkyWest were to cancel its agreement, Calder added, “TSA will walk out the door” and it could take 18 months to reestablish it for another carrier.

Calder described factors that have affected Elko’s air service. One of them is the pilot shortage, which he said the City forecast a decade ago due to forced retirement at 65 years old. Further compounding this are regional airline pilots being promoted to mainline carriers.

Another factor is the phasing out of 50-seat planes that “are perfect for regional service” but are no longer being manufactured. Calder said this plane would be “too big for Elko” because it lowers the load factors looked at by SkyWest.

The pilot shortage and plane issue “are completely out of our control,” Calder added.

He said the City’s “huge investment” into the $50 million Elko Air Terminal is another reason to find and retain commercial air service in the community.

SkyWest told the City that the company had lost money on flights in the past two years. However, flight loads are heavier on Mondays and Fridays, populated mainly by drillers and contractors working at the mines. Middle of the week, “there are close to empty planes flying around.”

“That’s not a good sign, and that’s something that needs to improve,” Calder added.

If Delta reestablished the “return overnight flight” – the early morning and evening flights – it would raise load factor “dramatically,” he said.

“But probably every community [the mainline carrier] services wants the same thing,” Calder said.

He also called it a basic “supply and demand” problem. “There are communities significantly larger than Elko that have lost air service altogether,” Calder explained, pointing to Grand Junction, Colorado, as an example.

Myers said there was hope to turn the situation around for Elko, although “the whole industry has changed.”

“We can get out of this. It’s going to be tricky,” he said. “But we can’t lose service.”

