ELKO – Elko City Council will be considering leasing a portion of the city’s dark fiber asset to increase broadband availability within the city when it meets Nov. 27.
“We’ve been looking at how the city can help. We don’t want to make money off it,” the city’s information systems manager, Troy Poncin, said Monday.
He is on the Elko Broadband Action Team that has been working with the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology to boost broadband capacity and improve internet service. The team’s survey earlier this year showed problems with service interruptions and internet speed.
The idea of using a portion of the city’s extra cable came out of the team meetings, Poncin said.
Elko owns 12 bundles of 12 fibers each, but only four bundles are now in use by the city, Elko County and the Elko dispatch center. Poncin said he will be proposing to the council that the city lease one or two bundles, so there will be remaining capacity for future projects.
Century Link provides the internet service. The city also uses the cable for intranet service for all city departments, and “the bulk of it is for intranet,” he said.
The county pays its share for the internet service and helped pay construction costs. Poncin said the underground cable has only been in use a few years.
The buried cable runs from Elko Regional Airport to the Elko Fire Department’s main station, then down Idaho Street before turning at the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce and turning again near the old police station site before reaching city hall.
Poncin said fiber running along Interstate 80 for internet providers could be linked to the city’s bundles to boost broadband service in at least the parts of the city where the cable is located.
The agenda proposal is for the council to direct city staff to create dark fiber lease agreements, set prices, and to consider whether an auction of the dark fiber asset or direct leasing under an economic development exception is better.
After research, the staff is recommending a five-year, month-to-month lease with specific terms to be placed on any carrier accessing the dark fiber, according to the meeting agenda.
So what is dark fiber?
“Dark fiber is fiber that has been built but is not used,” Poncin said.
Technopedia.com explains that because fiber-optic cable transmits information in the form of light pulses, a dark fiber is one through which light pulses aren’t being transmitted.
The city’s information systems staff asked four contractors for ballpark quotes on maintaining the dark fiber asset, but only one of the four responded. That proposal was expensive, so staff is recommending taking steps to do the maintenance in-house, the agenda states.
When the dark fiber asset was brought up at the Sept. 25 meeting, City Attorney David Stanton said the lease idea is “kind of breaking new ground legally.” He said his opinion was that the dark fiber was real property, so the city would be “leasing out a little piece of real estate.”
The alternative, Stanton said at that time, would be an exclusive licensing agreement.
The Nov. 27 council meeting begins at 4 p.m. at city hall, and a public hearing for the second reading and possible adoption of the city’s proposed new subdivision code is at 5:30 p.m. City staff hammered out the repeal-and-replace code with input at workshops involving developers, real estate agents and contractors.
