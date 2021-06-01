City may name field for Hal Hibbert

ELKO -- Elko City Council has agreed to hold a public hearing on a petition to name a ball field at the new Elko sports complex for the late Hal Hibbert, who volunteered for many years for little league ball.
The petition has 537 signatures so far, his daughter Beth Meza told the council.
She said in a letter provided to the council that the request is for the remaining unnamed baseball/softball field at the complex be named for her father, who coached regular leagues, all-stars, and local tournaments.
“He also volunteered on the little league board for many years. Let’s not forget the years he cleaned the fields, prepped them for games/tournaments, worked in the concession stands, umped, kept books, announced and managed scoreboards. He lived for it. He loved every minute of it,” she wrote.
Hibbert also gave rides to practices, games and out-of-state tournaments, and Meza wrote that “to this day, people approach me regularly to let me know that because of our dad coaching their child the way he did, they enjoyed playing and always excelled while on the field more and more.”
Hibbert died last October.
“I think he would be just floored to think we even consider him for this,” his daughter Heather Hibbert Bair told the council at its May 25 meeting.
Elko’s parks and recreation director, James Wiley, said the Elko Parks and Recreation Board approved recommending the field be named for Hibbert, and “everybody is very thumbs up” among the people he has talked with about the proposal.
The sports complex is not yet open for public use, according to the parks and recreation department.
According to city regulations, the council must receive a petition and hold a public hearing before a final decision to name field #2 for Hibbert. The next council meeting is June 8.