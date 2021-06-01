City may name field for Hal Hibbert

ELKO -- Elko City Council has agreed to hold a public hearing on a petition to name a ball field at the new Elko sports complex for the late Hal Hibbert, who volunteered for many years for little league ball.

The petition has 537 signatures so far, his daughter Beth Meza told the council.

She said in a letter provided to the council that the request is for the remaining unnamed baseball/softball field at the complex be named for her father, who coached regular leagues, all-stars, and local tournaments.

“He also volunteered on the little league board for many years. Let’s not forget the years he cleaned the fields, prepped them for games/tournaments, worked in the concession stands, umped, kept books, announced and managed scoreboards. He lived for it. He loved every minute of it,” she wrote.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hibbert also gave rides to practices, games and out-of-state tournaments, and Meza wrote that “to this day, people approach me regularly to let me know that because of our dad coaching their child the way he did, they enjoyed playing and always excelled while on the field more and more.”

Hibbert died last October.