City may need more space to meet distancing guidelines

ELKO – City departments are preparing to get back on track by the end of the month, but will they have enough office space to meet coronavirus social distancing guidelines?
“Some of our building capacities are way too tight to comply" with OSHA guidelines under normal operations, City Manager Curtis Calder told the Elko City Council.
Many workers were already stationed in modular facilities during the search for more office space. The building department has been working split shifts to maintain distancing guidelines.
“We’re going to have to take about half of our employees out of these modulars and put them somewhere, which makes it pretty tricky when we’re at capacity everywhere else,” Calder said. “I don’t think this social distancing thing is going to go away anytime soon.”
Mayor Reece Keener asked if the City could work out a temporary deal with the adjacent Elko Convention Center, which has been idled since the outbreak. Calder said that might be a possibility but the City is still trying to determine the impact of the virus on its revenues.
“Right now it’s all hypothetical,” he said, as local governments await data needed to prepare their budgets. “We know the revenues are going to be down, but we don’t know how much.”
City departments that have been closed are expected to reopen at the end of the month, except for the swimming pool. Some staff have been working remotely.
The City’s police and fire departments also reported they are getting back to normal levels of business.
Police Chief Ty Trouten said caseloads are increasing as more people get out and about. Animal control officers returned last week to handle a backlog of cases, and the department’s new domestic violence advocate was returning this week.
Fire Chief Matt Griego said crews are gearing up to handle more wildland fire activity, which is already underway ahead of schedule.
“These fires are spreading fast already and it’s pretty early in the year for us,” he said, adding that city firefighters are coordinating with other agencies “for what we think is going to be a pretty busy fire season.”
Griego said the coronavirus is changing how wildland fires will be fought. Because of social distancing guidelines, large strike teams and task forces may not be assembling in Elko as they have in the past.
“I know BLM’s already lost a few engine crews due to the virus,” he said, and some others have been in quarantine. “So, we’re going to be working really hard with our local partners to try to hit these fires with all the local resources as fast as we can, keep them small.”
