City may need more space to meet distancing guidelines

ELKO – City departments are preparing to get back on track by the end of the month, but will they have enough office space to meet coronavirus social distancing guidelines?

“Some of our building capacities are way too tight to comply" with OSHA guidelines under normal operations, City Manager Curtis Calder told the Elko City Council.

Many workers were already stationed in modular facilities during the search for more office space. The building department has been working split shifts to maintain distancing guidelines.

“We’re going to have to take about half of our employees out of these modulars and put them somewhere, which makes it pretty tricky when we’re at capacity everywhere else,” Calder said. “I don’t think this social distancing thing is going to go away anytime soon.”

Mayor Reece Keener asked if the City could work out a temporary deal with the adjacent Elko Convention Center, which has been idled since the outbreak. Calder said that might be a possibility but the City is still trying to determine the impact of the virus on its revenues.

“Right now it’s all hypothetical,” he said, as local governments await data needed to prepare their budgets. “We know the revenues are going to be down, but we don’t know how much.”