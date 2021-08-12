City moves forward on downtown improvements

Between 1996 and 1997 downtown corridor planters were adopted by nearby businesses at the time or families wishing to memorialize loved ones. The plan was not affiliated with the City.

Now, according to Laughlin and others, many of the planters have fallen into disrepair. The Downtown Business Association wants to partner with the Redevelopment Advisory Council, on Aug. 21, to tidy up the spaces.

“It’s really sad that we have these beautiful block ends, now, and we have some of these planters that are in great disrepair,” Laughlin said.

Businesses such as the Stockmen's Hotel and Casino and Ramada Inn have been criticized by their patrons for not keeping up the planters, even though they are not responsible for them. Owners of the Stockmen’s have already contributed to repairing planters near the business.

Laughlin said the original project was a great idea, but businesses have come and gone and people who once cared for certain planters may have moved on.

“We want to make sure that we are going with this in a long term project to make sure they all look good,” Laughlin said.

Laughlin said $5,000 was recently spent with a local construction company to restore the water lines in the planters.

