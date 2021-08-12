City moves forward on downtown improvements

ELKO – Downtown Elko has been slowly improving over the years since the initiation of the 2008 Redevelopment District.
At a Tuesday Elko Redevelopment Agency meeting, City Council voted to move forward with three projects: approval of an agreement between the City and potential artists for two future block end pedestals, rehabilitation of the planter areas in the corridor and a plan to solicit bids for the NV Energy Underground Management Cost Sharing Project.
“This is the first step in getting the art pedestals completed,” said City Planner Cathy Laughlin. “We followed an agreement that the City of Sparks has with their artists for their traveling artwork from Burning Man. It puts a lot of responsibility on the artist and not on the City. They are responsible for transporting it here, installing it, removing it and they are paid accordingly.”
Architect Catherine Wines is working on pedestal designs for the block ends, according to Laughlin.
"Once that is completed, we will get those built and have an agreement and be able to negotiate with some artists and get the artwork installed,” Laughlin said.
“I think staff should have that authority,” said Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson. “We want these to be multi-year contracts.”
“I hope we can find some local artists that would be interested in exhibiting their work down there,” said Councilman Claire Morris.
Between 1996 and 1997 downtown corridor planters were adopted by nearby businesses at the time or families wishing to memorialize loved ones. The plan was not affiliated with the City.
Now, according to Laughlin and others, many of the planters have fallen into disrepair. The Downtown Business Association wants to partner with the Redevelopment Advisory Council, on Aug. 21, to tidy up the spaces.
“It’s really sad that we have these beautiful block ends, now, and we have some of these planters that are in great disrepair,” Laughlin said.
Businesses such as the Stockmen's Hotel and Casino and Ramada Inn have been criticized by their patrons for not keeping up the planters, even though they are not responsible for them. Owners of the Stockmen’s have already contributed to repairing planters near the business.
Laughlin said the original project was a great idea, but businesses have come and gone and people who once cared for certain planters may have moved on.
“We want to make sure that we are going with this in a long term project to make sure they all look good,” Laughlin said.
Laughlin said $5,000 was recently spent with a local construction company to restore the water lines in the planters.
“They fixed the water lines in all of the planters from Third to Seventh,” Laughlin said. “I didn’t want to enter into this DBA partnership and have them buy plants if we did not have water to keep them alive.”
There are 40 planters in the vicinity, not all of which need extensive repair. Laughlin suggested $5,000 more should be allocated toward the work program day.
Laughlin said volunteers will remove dirt and weeds and put down weed barriers and bark in August. Plants may have to be added in spring because of the waning planting season.
“I am in favor of this and I want it to be done right,” said Mayor Reece Keener.
Council approved the partnership and a cap of up to $7,500 for expenditures.
Council passed the plan to solicit bids for the NV Energy Underground Management Cost Sharing Project, which involves undergrounding power lines in the 400 block between Silver and Commercial Streets. Total cost of the project is estimated at $126,368.
“We have worked on this for many years,” Laughlin said. “It started in early 2019 when we were in conversation with Stockmen’s and redoing that parking lot (East of building and across Fourth Street) and a partnership with the Redevelopment Agency on that parking lot.”
At the time, underground utilities were discussed to help with traffic flow into and out of the alley and illuminate blight.
“We started the conversation with NV Energy at that time, hoping that they would say they would do it," Laughlin said.
The energy company then began a grant program for redevelopment agencies in the state. Elko was the first applicant for the grant in Nov. 2019.
“Had everybody in the state applied for it, our maximum cap would be $19,258, but there were only three applicants in the State of Nevada so we get allocated $58,348 instead,” Laughlin said. “This is a great project for us.”
The cost for the City of Elko is expected to be under $100,000 when final bids come in, including a tax of 15.4% not covered by the grant.
“We’d like to go out and get our estimates and see where they come in at and get this project completed this fall," she said.
“It’s wonderful to have the cost share opportunity and since that is such a focal area, we don’t want to have the power lines in there,” Keener said. “Is it expensive? Yes, but it is an investment in our downtown.”
