City of Elko authorized to enforce business shutdown

ELKO – City of Elko officials announced Friday that they have been given authority to enforce Gov. Steve Sisolak’s shutdown of “nonessential” businesses, beginning at 12 a.m. Saturday.

Sisolak announced a new directive on Friday that lasts until April 16.

“Previously, I asked non-essential businesses to close their doors to the public. I am no longer asking them to do that,” said Sisolak. “I am directing all nonessential businesses to close. I repeat. If you are NOT an essential business, I am using my power as Governor under an emergency declaration to order you to close. I am signing a new emergency directive, the third I’ve signed since declaring a state of emergency.”

The City said that by signing the emergency directive, the governor is granting local governments the authority to impose civil and criminal penalties for “nonessential” businesses that defy it. As such, The City of Elko Police Department, City Attorney and City Clerk are urging all “nonessential” businesses located within the City of Elko to comply.

A copy of the Emergency Directive has been posted on elkocity.com for review.

For guidance, a list of “essential” and “nonessential” businesses has been included on the Nevada Health Response COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Initiative. The City of Elko asks all citizens and businesses to review the information found at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov and follow all State of Nevada guidance.

