City of Elko: Bars must close by midnight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On July 10, 2020, Governor Sisolak signed Emergency Directive 027 which sets forth criteria for the closure of bars, pubs, taverns, distilleries, breweries, and wineries in counties with elevated disease transmission risk. The closures apply to all establishments that do not serve food, including bars in casinos.

Elko County has been designated as one of seven counties affected by Emergency Directive 027. Accordingly, all bars located within in the City of Elko that do not serve food must close to the public by 11:59 p.m. on July 10, 2020.

Bars that are licensed to serve food in a restaurant-type setting, including those in a restricted or nonrestricted gaming establishment, must close bar tops and bar areas to customers, but bar beverages may be served at tables outside of the bar area for onsite consumption. Customers must only be served via table services and may not order from a bar top area.

A copy of Emergency Directive 027 has been posted on elkocity.com for review. Counties will be reevaluated no earlier than two weeks from today and must show positive trends toward meeting at least two of three criteria to be allowed to reopen.

In addition to meeting the criteria, counties must also submit a reopening plan that includes mitigation initiatives and compliance plans to the Department of Health and Human Services for approval to reopen. The first seven counties will be reevaluated on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Love 8 Funny 6 Wow 3 Sad 5 Angry 7