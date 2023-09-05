Anthem Broadband of NevadaTelecommunication
208-677-8000
1250 Lamoille Hwy #104
Anthem Broadband of Nevada
—-
Harbor Freight ToolsRetail tools
775-441-1819
2540 Idaho St.
Harbor Freight Tools USA Inc.
Cortney Dickenson, LCSWBehavioral health
775-299-0181
429 Court St Ste. #3
Cortney Dickenson
—-
T-Rix Bicycle sales/repairs
775-401-1152
1490 Idaho St.
HHP Equity LLC
—-
Elko Dental Specialists Dental specialty
775-753-6118
1760 Browning Way
Gardner & Anderson Dental Specialists PLLC
—-
House2home Fashions
Window treatments
775-388-9922
1074 Idaho St #140
House2home Fashions LLC
—-
Sunkissed Tanning LoungeTanning salon
775-299-4746
1074 Idaho St #120
Sunkissed Tanning Lounge LLC
—-
KC Transport LLC Trucking
775-777-1227
5370 E Idaho St.
KC Transport Nevada LLC
—-
5M EnterprisesMobile diesel mechanic
775-385-8283
511 Poplar Drive
Nathan & Hannah Morgan
Spring Creek
—-
Compadres TacosRestaurant
520-507-3530
485 S 5th St #C
Compadres Tacos LLC
—-
Easy Thai Cafe
Restaurant
775-753-4300
2594 Idaho St.
Easy Thai Café LLC
—-
Universal Solar DirectSolar sales/install
702-483-6900
6555 S. Valley View Blvd #524
Desert View Remodelers LLC
Las Vegas
Breeze Clear View
Sales/install retractable doors
775-412-2044
2739 Indiana Ave.
Breeze Clear View of Elko LLC
—-
Porticade Construction LLC Solar installation
385-498-0550
525 S. 850 E Ste. 10
Porticade Construction LLC
Lehi, Utah
Quality Techniques Engineering & ConstructionTelecom construction
916-315-0500
4175 Cincinnati Ave
Quality Telecom Consultants
Rocklin, California
—-
Jennmar of Utah
Design/manufacturer
775-753-8998
4460 Pioneer Way
Jennmar Corporation of Utah Inc.
——
Konakis Engineering LLCCivil engineering/home occupation
775-778-9885
3150 Newcastle Circle
Konakis Engineering LLC
—-
Coldwell Banker ExcelReal estate brokerage
775-738-4078
392 Fifth St.
Lynch Realty Group LLC
—-
Revival WellnessMobile IV therapy
775-3010-5089
911 Oakmont Drive
Revival Wellness LLC
Spring Creek
Julio’s WeldingMobile welding/home occupation
775-934-3412
1533 Daisy Drive
Julio Cesar Onate Garcia
—-
Piteau Associates USA Ltd Hydrogeologist/geotechnical consultants
775-324-8880
1250 Lamoille Hwy #517
Piteau Associates USA Ltd.
—-
Hartlauer SignsContractor
702-880-4328
3900 W Dewey Drive
Hartlauer Manufacturing LLC
Las Vegas
—-
JennyOnline merchandise/home occupation
702-466-4921
3020 Callie Ct.
Ruth Elfrida Peck
—-
Evergreen North America Industrial ServicesIndustrial/environmental services
775-754-6841
2260 Griffen St.
North American Industrial Services Inc.
Carlin
—-
Plenium BuildersContractor
775-398-0123
825 Steneri Way, Sparks
—-
Club 164 LLCNonprofit recovery meetings
435-616-5066
2140 Idaho St
Club 164 LLC
—-
Horizon Hospice Inc
.
Nonprofit hospice care
775-778-0612
1250 Lamoille Hwy #413
Horizon Hospice Inc. .