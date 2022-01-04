 Skip to main content
City of Elko Business Licenses - December 2021

City of Elko logo

Amazing Exteriors: Contractor

3773 Howard Hughes Parkway

Las Vegas

208-392-0417

Amazing Siding of Idaho Inc.

_____

Appliance Repair Guys LLC: Appliance Repair

429 Merino Drive

397-0590

James Lattin

_____

Big Boy Service and Repair: Appliance/ Lawn Mower Repair

534 Juneau St.

315-0845

Jesus Lara (Home Occ.)

_____

Cassinelli Backflow Services: Backflow Inspection and Repair

1875 Royal Crest Drive

685-6429

Mary Cassinelli (Home Occ.)

_____

Elite Roofing Inc.: Contractor

3144 Peregrine Circle

Eagle Mountain, Utah

801-556-5611

Brandon Baker

_____

I Don’t Know Deli and Cafeteria: Restaurant at Airport

975 Terminal Way

340-4659

I Don’t Know Deli

_____

Key Marketing Solutions LLC: Marketing Services for Businesses

225 Silver St., No. 101

385-1741

Key Marketing Solutions LLC

385-1741

_____

Lunch Box Food Services LLC: Mobile Food Truck

146 Dry Creek Court

934-8075

Shawn and Diana Ponce

_____

S and S Mechanical LLC: Contractor

243 Freeport Boulevard

Sparks

331-3800

S and S Mechanical LLC

_____

Spread the Word Nevada: Provide Books to at Risk Children/Non-Profit

1065 American Pacific Drive, Suite 160

Henderson

702-564-7809

_____

Streamline Construction Inc.: Contractor

871 Cotting Court, Suite 1

Vacaville, Calif.

707-470-9054

