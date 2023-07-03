Getman Corp.
Underground mining equipment warehouse
269-427-5611
118 Second St.
Getman Corporation
---
Electrify America LLC
Electric vehicle charging stations
703-364-7368
2944 Mountain City Hwy
Electrify America LLC
---
Miners Java, LLC
Mobile coffee trailer
775-389-8459
351 Spring Creek Pkwy.
Miners Java LLC
Spring Creek
---
Mathias Construction
Exploration drilling
775-777-5429
537 Belloak Drive
Michael Mathias
Spring Creek
---
Global One Media
Radio & Digital Advertising
775-777-1196
1750 Manzanita Lane Ste. 1
Global One Media Inc.
---
Rebel Rose
Retail Handmade Items
775-388-9012
P.O. Box 1852, Carlin
Emily Rose
---
Kind Cakes
Cakes and cupcakes
575-621-7261
834 Thistle Drive
Sarah Anderson
---
Splash Jet-Ski Rentals LLC
Jet-Ski Rentals
Home occupation
775-385-0238
1102 Clarkson Drive
Splash Jet-Ski Rentals LLC
---
Tidal Gardens
Retail fish store
801-666-1275
1326 Idaho St.
Tidal Gardens LLC
---
Silver State Construction LLC
Contractor
775-434-5843
35 N Edison Way Unit 35, Reno
Silver State Construction LLC
---
Sage Steel Beauty
Cosmetologist
775-388-0938
780 W Silver St Unit 10
Sage Steel
---
Motel 6 Elko
Motel
775-332-0879
3021 Idaho St.
New Green Hospitality LLC
---
Kara D Bartoy LLC
Esthetician
775-822-0180
462 10th St.
Kara Bartoy
---
Bark in Style LLC
Dog grooming and supplies
775-753-3697
2596 Idaho St.
Bark in Style LLC
---
Gracie’s
Food Truck/Home Occupation
775-385-8859
105 Douglas St.
Family Foods
---
W.S.B. Electric Inc.
Contractor
480-237-2375
525 W Baseline Rd., Mesa AZ
W.S.B. Electric Inc.
---
Miranda’s Mobile Detailing
Mobile Auto Interior Detailing
702-789-9543
543 Spring Valley Pkwy.
Miranda’s Mobile Detailing
---
Perchetti Roofing & Construction
Contractor
775-482-4243
109 California Ave., Tonopah
Perchetti Roofing & Const.
---
West Coast Paving, Inc.
Paving Contractor
775-852-3101
2375 E Fourth St., Reno
West Coast Paving Inc.
---
Pasteles Jazmin Cervantes
Event consulting/rental
775-340-1349
534 Edgewater Drive
Elsa Cervantes
---
Hero Environmental LLC
Environmental services
775-900-4376
4900 Mill St. Suite 7, Reno
Hero Environmental LLC
---
Elko Lodge No. 15 Free and Accepted Masons
Nonprofit fraternal organization
775-934-0653
575 VFW Drive