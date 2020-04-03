City of Elko Business Licenses - March 2020

Blooming Events: Event Planner
829 Northside Drive
340-2113
Narua Frederick: (Home Occ.)
Brand Safeway Intermediate Holdings LLC: Contractor
5365 Manzanita Lane
203-2220
Safeway Intermediate Holdings LLC
CBD Relief: Vitamins/CBD
811 Westwood Drive, No. 14
397-3944
Ivan Molina: (Home Occ.)
Communities in Schools of Nevada: Educational/Nonprofit
2950 Mountain City Highway
340-4098
Communities in Schools of Nevada
El Capitan Seafood Restaurant LLC: Liquor License
232 Silver St.
777-5213
Alejandro Perez
Jasmine Capeles-Miller: Cosmetologist and Tattoo
524 Walnut St.
308-4767
Jasmine Capeles-Miller
Kohl’s: Retail
2450 Mountain City Highway
738-4025
Kohl’s Inc.
Ruby Vista Therapy LLC: Mental Health Counseling
401 Railroad St., No. 406
389-2700
Stacey Koch
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.