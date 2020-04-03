City of Elko Business Licenses - March 2020
City of Elko Business Licenses - March 2020

City of Elko

Blooming Events: Event Planner

829 Northside Drive

340-2113

Narua Frederick: (Home Occ.)

Brand Safeway Intermediate Holdings LLC: Contractor

5365 Manzanita Lane

203-2220

Safeway Intermediate Holdings LLC

CBD Relief: Vitamins/CBD

811 Westwood Drive, No. 14

397-3944

Ivan Molina: (Home Occ.)

Communities in Schools of Nevada: Educational/Nonprofit

2950 Mountain City Highway

340-4098

Communities in Schools of Nevada

El Capitan Seafood Restaurant LLC: Liquor License

232 Silver St.

777-5213

Alejandro Perez

Jasmine Capeles-Miller: Cosmetologist and Tattoo

524 Walnut St.

308-4767

Jasmine Capeles-Miller

Kohl’s: Retail

2450 Mountain City Highway

738-4025

Kohl’s Inc.

Ruby Vista Therapy LLC: Mental Health Counseling

401 Railroad St., No. 406

389-2700

Stacey Koch

