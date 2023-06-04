Stanfill Tech
Electronic repair/sales
775-375-1161
222 Silver St.
Ashley Information Technology Services LLC
--
Good Blends
Smoothie/coffee shop
775-778-0359
786 W Main St.
One Eighty 360 LLC
--
Airport Phillips 66
775-738-5008
1415 Mountain City Hwy
Parkland USA Corp.
People are also reading…
--
RGEO Drilling Services LLC
Exploration Drilling Consulting/Home Occ.
702-218-9879
1221 Dotta Drive
RGEO Drilling Services LLC
--
A&M Locksmith LLC
Home Occupation
775-340-5429
A&M Locksmith LLC
--
Ritz Cleaning
Home Occupation
503-576-9275
Margarita Dorokhov
Spring Creek
--
Esthetics & Balance By Valentina
775-934-9528
524 Walnut St.
Valentina Ortiz
--
Elko Cleaning Services LLC
775-397-6961
Home occupation
Sandra Checketts
--
Red’s Lock & Key
775-777-7901
410 Commercial St.
SDA & DEA LLC
--
Backroads Karaoke and DJ LLC
775-388-7683
1750 Lamoille Canyon Road
Backroads Karaoke and DJ LLC
--
Christina Richardson Interiors
775-401-4139
106 Meadow Ridge Court
Water Oak HHI LLC
--
Teriyaki Madness
775-753-8623
1657 Mountain City Hwy #104
2NG LLC
--
Jackson Hewitt Tax Service
775-738-6030
439 Railroad St.
Duck Creek Financial Services Inc.
--
Nails By Jenny
775-401-1839
354 Seventh St.
Jenny Ann Lenz
--
Jet Coin Laundromat LLC
775-340-4166
32 Sixth St
Jet Coin Laundromat LLC
--
CK Connections and Events LLC
775-237-3823
Cynthia Shedd & Katherine Kelly
--
CMS/Nextech
Contractor – HVAC
321-473-0435
Ares Holdings LLC
Henderson
--
Redtree Electric Contractor
435-375-1046
Las Vegas
--
Lauren Calvert Photography
Home Occupation
405-249-2825
674 Fifth St.
--
Bella’s Blossom Design
Floral Party Decorator
Home Occupation
775-299-2337
Ma Neli Castro Tovar
--
Vitality Ancillary Services
Nonprofit Sub Abuse/Behavioral Health
775-738-4158
247 Bluffs Ave, Suite 10
Vitality Unlimited