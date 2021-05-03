 Skip to main content
City of Elko Business Licenses April 2021
City of Elko Business Licenses April 2021

Buck Slade: Tattoo Artist

345 West Silver St., Suite 130

385-5906

Buck Slade

_____

DIAMOND Auto Detailing LLC: Auto Detailing

777 Idaho St.

389-0051

Jessie Rodriguez

_____

Eagle Communications: Telecommunications Sales and Service

180 River St., Suites A and B

738-4055

Paden Hillyard (New Owner)

_____

JB EZ Fix: Handyman

505 Copper St., No. 803

209-302-5999

Javier Beruman (Home Occupation)

_____

KMM Nails: Nail Tech

2574 Idaho St.

526-9788

Kayla McGill

_____

L and I Fence Construction Inc.: Contractor

750-3033

3270 Baker Way

Winnemucca

Teresa Maughan

_______

McMaster Consulting: IT Consulting Sales and Service

1909 Prosperity St.

Reno

843-8549

Scott McMaster

____

Northern Nevada Moses Project: Non-Profit

234 Teal Way

304-7424

Elisia and Jonathan Gift (Home Occ.)

_____

Old Timey Ice Cream and Waffle Company: Retail/Catering

314 Glenvista Drive

385-2582

Jennifer Morreale

____

Pamper Camper: Mobile Dog Grooming

823 Alpine Drive

388-4467

Alexandra Mason

_____

Ray’s Handmade Service: Handyman

703 Last Chance Road, No. 6

385-3675

Raymondo Gonzalez

_____

Seno and Wang LLC: Software/Web Service

2087 Sierra Drive

270-320-5455

Mark and Judy Seno (Home Occ.)

_____

Shop for Less: Retail

2719 Argent Ave., No. 11

304-9251

Hernandez Empire LLC

_____

Vision Power Washing LLC: Mobile Vehicle Washing

127 Lawndale Drive

208-272-1772

Michelle and Donald Mann

