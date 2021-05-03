City of Elko Business Licenses April 2021

Buck Slade: Tattoo Artist
345 West Silver St., Suite 130
385-5906
Buck Slade
_____
DIAMOND Auto Detailing LLC: Auto Detailing
777 Idaho St.
389-0051
Jessie Rodriguez
_____
Eagle Communications: Telecommunications Sales and Service
180 River St., Suites A and B
738-4055
Paden Hillyard (New Owner)
_____
JB EZ Fix: Handyman
505 Copper St., No. 803
209-302-5999
Javier Beruman (Home Occupation)
_____
KMM Nails: Nail Tech
2574 Idaho St.
526-9788
Kayla McGill
_____
L and I Fence Construction Inc.: Contractor
750-3033
3270 Baker Way
Winnemucca
Teresa Maughan
_______
McMaster Consulting: IT Consulting Sales and Service
1909 Prosperity St.
Reno
843-8549
Scott McMaster
____
Northern Nevada Moses Project: Non-Profit
234 Teal Way
304-7424
Elisia and Jonathan Gift (Home Occ.)
_____
Old Timey Ice Cream and Waffle Company: Retail/Catering
314 Glenvista Drive
385-2582
Jennifer Morreale
____
Pamper Camper: Mobile Dog Grooming
823 Alpine Drive
388-4467
Alexandra Mason
_____
Ray’s Handmade Service: Handyman
703 Last Chance Road, No. 6
385-3675
Raymondo Gonzalez
_____
Seno and Wang LLC: Software/Web Service
2087 Sierra Drive
270-320-5455
Mark and Judy Seno (Home Occ.)
_____
Shop for Less: Retail
2719 Argent Ave., No. 11
304-9251
Hernandez Empire LLC
_____
Vision Power Washing LLC: Mobile Vehicle Washing
127 Lawndale Drive
208-272-1772
Michelle and Donald Mann