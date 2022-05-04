 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Elko Business Licenses April 2022

City of Elko logo

AA Fine Grade Equipment LLC: Contractor

238 Chester Way

990-5508

AA Fine Grade Equipment LLC

_____

American Lawn and Landscaping LLC: Contractor

114 Spruce Meadows Drive

Sparks

685-4546

David and Summer Hargrove

_____

Battle Born Media Networks: Media/Advertising/ Marketing

487 Railroad St.

934-7495

Daniel Story/Pedro Marin

_____

Battle Born Pest Control: Pest Control

2030 Russell Drive, No. 2

285-6133

Battle Born Pest LLC/Home Occ.

_____

Cheeky Doodles: Face Painting/Event Organizing

484 Bluejay Drive

385-4039

Susan Kole

_____

Desert Design Carpet One: Contractor/Retail

220 Idaho St.

625-2323

Desert Design Inc. / New Owner

_____

Jim Warner Insulation Inc.: Contractor

650 Oxbow Court

Reno

690-5293

James Warner

_____

Lupine Business Services LLC: Bookkeeping Services

3922 Autumn Colors Drive

778-5950

Trent Henseler/Home Occ.

____

Madison Heaslett: Cosmetologist

780 West Silver St., No. 110

299-5637

Madison Heaslett

_____

Starr Branding: Logos for Clothes, Embroidery, Stickers, etc.

797 Aesop Drive

777-7494

Brooke and Benjamin Gerber

_____

The Door Church Elko: Church

2548 Idaho St.

435-840-8989

The Door Church Elko

_____

Timberline Electric: Contractor

631 Pinto Circle

Gardnerville

265-0777

Lawrence Gloistein

_____

Vilu Janitorial Specialist: Janitorial

891 Ouderkirk Avenue

388-3737

Victor Gamarra/ Home Occ.

