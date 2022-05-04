City of Elko Business Licenses April 2022

AA Fine Grade Equipment LLC: Contractor
238 Chester Way
990-5508
AA Fine Grade Equipment LLC
_____
American Lawn and Landscaping LLC: Contractor
114 Spruce Meadows Drive
Sparks
685-4546
David and Summer Hargrove
_____
Battle Born Media Networks: Media/Advertising/ Marketing
487 Railroad St.
934-7495
Daniel Story/Pedro Marin
_____
Battle Born Pest Control: Pest Control
2030 Russell Drive, No. 2
285-6133
Battle Born Pest LLC/Home Occ.
_____
Cheeky Doodles: Face Painting/Event Organizing
484 Bluejay Drive
385-4039
Susan Kole
_____
Desert Design Carpet One: Contractor/Retail
220 Idaho St.
625-2323
Desert Design Inc. / New Owner
_____
Jim Warner Insulation Inc.: Contractor
650 Oxbow Court
Reno
690-5293
James Warner
_____
Lupine Business Services LLC: Bookkeeping Services
3922 Autumn Colors Drive
778-5950
Trent Henseler/Home Occ.
____
Madison Heaslett: Cosmetologist
780 West Silver St., No. 110
299-5637
Madison Heaslett
_____
Starr Branding: Logos for Clothes, Embroidery, Stickers, etc.
797 Aesop Drive
777-7494
Brooke and Benjamin Gerber
_____
The Door Church Elko: Church
2548 Idaho St.
435-840-8989
The Door Church Elko
_____
Timberline Electric: Contractor
631 Pinto Circle
Gardnerville
265-0777
Lawrence Gloistein
_____
Vilu Janitorial Specialist: Janitorial
891 Ouderkirk Avenue
388-3737
Victor Gamarra/ Home Occ.