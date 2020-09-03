 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Elko Business Licenses August 2020
0 comments
top story

City of Elko Business Licenses August 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

August 2020

Capra Group, Inc.: Contractor

1004 W. Main St.

388-9890

Jason Ahlin

_____

Edward Jones: Financial Services

475 Eighth St.

738-8811

Edward D. Jones and Co. L.P.

_____

Greater Nevada Credit Union: Credit Union

1211 Idaho St.

882-2060

Greater Nevada Credit Union

_____

Kaitlyn Duncan Esthetics: Esthetician

2574 Idaho St.

625-7923

Kaitlyn Duncan

_____

MDV Scaffolding LLC: Contractor

955 Jenny’s Lane

Fernley

772-6593

_____

Nevada Occupational Health Center: Medical Services

3920 Idaho St.

887-5030

NVOHC LLC

_____

Nexthome Infinity Realty: Real Estate Broker

557 W. Silver St, No. 203

738-4663

Cheryl and Robert Henning

_____

Pressure Washing Solutions Nevada LLC: Pressure Washing

3052 McKall Circle (Home Occ.)

397-1258

Ruben and Denise Ramirez Noriega

_____

Total Eyecare: Optometry

2209 Fifth St.

738-8491

Colby Curtis (New Owner)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Fire torches garage of Teal Way home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News