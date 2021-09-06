 Skip to main content
City of Elko Business Licenses August 2021
City of Elko Business Licenses August 2021

Aggressive Electric: Contractor

708 S. First St.

Las Vegas

702-385-1707

William Dubovik

_____

Castenada Housekeeping: Housekeeping

6453 Indian Hills Drive

388-4080

Maria Castenada

_____

CNC Construction Inc.: Contractor

2756 North Parkland Boulevard

Pleasant View, Utah

CNC Construction Inc.

801-732-9425

_____

CTR Roofing LTD: Contractor

395 Freeport Boulevard, No. 5

Sparks

657-8020

David Lyle

_____

Gavorsky Consulting, Inc.: Consulting

878 Second St.

678-656-8201

Scott Gavorsky (Home Occ.)

_____

High Mark Construction: Contractor

3755 Manzanita Lane

753-0986

Bradley Lynch (New Owner)

_____

House2Home Fashions LLC: Custom Window Treatments

146 Elko Summit Drive

388-9922

Beatrice and Kyle Puckett

_____

Incognito Window Tinting: Window Tint Installation

105 Colonial Drive

934-3632

Leslie and Guadalupe Flores (Home Occ.)

_____

Radiant Glow Esthetics: Esthetician/Salon

247 Bluffs Ave., Suite 102

397-5132

Ashley McLaughlin

_____

Sol-Up: Contractor

4305 Dean Martin Drive, Suite 150

Las Vegas

702-586-9800

Gigawatt Operations, Inc.

_____

Top to Bottom Cleaning Services: Cleaning

238 Bullion Road

934-7180

Gabriella Cortez (Home Occ.)

_____

Yum Yum Healthy Pet Treats: Pet Treats and Supplies

836 Silver Oak Drive

406-209-0318

Bobbie and Judy Brandon

