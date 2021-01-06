 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Elko Business Licenses December 2020
0 comments
top story

City of Elko Business Licenses December 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
City of Elko logo

American Inn: Motel

500 W. Oak St.

738-7269

Patinkumar Parekh (New Owner)

_____

Battle Born Transmission and Repair Series LLC: Automotive Repair

537 S. Fifth St.

500-1981

Martha Chavez

_____

D and J Electrical Services LLC: Contractor

1130 W. Amarillo Ave.

Pahrump

727-8296

D and J Electrical Services LLC

_____

Harmon Concrete: Contractor

886 Spring Valley Parkway

Spring Creek

388-1780

_____

Kleinschmit Trucking LLC: Transportation

10454 Mallard St.

Deeth

385-7383

James Kleinschmit

_____

MJI Studio Inc.: Consulting and Project Management

445 Fifth St.

951-204-8652

MJI Studio Inc.

_____

Mountain Alarm: Alarms/Contractor

50 Snider Way

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sparks

801-395-8700

Fire Protection Service

_____

ReMax Royalty: Real Estate Broker

171 Silver St. No. 200

455-5801

Quincee Heinz

_____

Ruby Peak Mobile Mechanic: Mobile Auto and Equipment Repair

601 Abarr Drive

Spring Creek

777-5878

John Bottari

_____

Sierra Java: Coffee Shop

673 Cimarron Way

299-4515

Behk, LLC (New Owners)

_____

Unique Plumbing Inc.: Contractor

143 Nelly Circle

702-409-5706

Unique Plumbing Inc.

_____

Vicki Blair Realtor/Coldwell Banker Excel: Administration Office

990 Fifth St.

753-2898

Vicki Blair Realtor LLC

_____

Wicked Auto Services: Mobile Mechanic

418 Westcliff Drive

Spring Creek

385-3266

Jose Rivera

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New Justice of the Peace Randall Soderquist - Jan. 4, 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News