City of Elko Business Licenses February 2021
City of Elko logo

Caveman Tires and Wheels: Tire and Wheel Sales/Repairs

223 Commercial St.

388-0168

Marsha Anastacio

_____

Coldwell Banker Excel: Real Estate Broker

700 Idaho St.

738-4078

Lynch Realty Group LLC

_____

Coliant Solutions Inc.: Contractor

2703 Brickton North Drive

Buford, Ga. 30518

770-614-3454

Coliant Solutions Inc.

_____

CO2 Monitoring LLC: Contractor

4310 Cameron St. No. 7

Las Vegas

702-844-8428

CO2 Monitoring LLC

_____

Furst Construction Company Inc.: Contractor

708 North Temple

Salt Lake City

801-972-3838

Christopher Furstenau

_____

Iron Anchor Tattoo: Tattoo Shop

345 W. Silver St., Suite 130

666-5641

Cory Collins

_____

Lit and Grit: Retail

885 Sage St.

801-577-4556

JS Handcrafted (Home Occ.)

_____

Nevada Gold Mines: Warehouse

4218 Ruby Vista Drive

778-2000

Nevada Gold Mines LLC

_____

Newe Ink: Tattoo Shop

401 Railroad St., No. 205

340-6715

Norman Wasson

_____

Rainbow Party Supplies: Retail

1340 Idaho St.

303-2342

Erica Cardenas

____

Spoon Me: Frozen Yoghurt/Snack

2509 Mountain City Highway

777-9332

Northern Nevada Spoon Me (New Owners)

_____

TD’s Golf at Ruby View LLC: Gold Course Management

2100 Ruby View Drive

636-6107

TD’s Golf at Ruby View LLC

_____

Walker River Construction Inc.: Contractor

252 Mill St., Unit A

335-9289

Walker River Construction Inc.

--

