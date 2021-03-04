City of Elko Business Licenses February 2021

Caveman Tires and Wheels: Tire and Wheel Sales/Repairs
223 Commercial St.
388-0168
Marsha Anastacio
_____
Coldwell Banker Excel: Real Estate Broker
700 Idaho St.
738-4078
Lynch Realty Group LLC
_____
Coliant Solutions Inc.: Contractor
2703 Brickton North Drive
Buford, Ga. 30518
770-614-3454
Coliant Solutions Inc.
_____
CO2 Monitoring LLC: Contractor
4310 Cameron St. No. 7
Las Vegas
702-844-8428
CO2 Monitoring LLC
_____
Furst Construction Company Inc.: Contractor
708 North Temple
Salt Lake City
801-972-3838
Christopher Furstenau
_____
Iron Anchor Tattoo: Tattoo Shop
345 W. Silver St., Suite 130
666-5641
Cory Collins
_____
Lit and Grit: Retail
885 Sage St.
801-577-4556
JS Handcrafted (Home Occ.)
_____
Nevada Gold Mines: Warehouse
4218 Ruby Vista Drive
778-2000
Nevada Gold Mines LLC
_____
Newe Ink: Tattoo Shop
401 Railroad St., No. 205
340-6715
Norman Wasson
_____
Rainbow Party Supplies: Retail
1340 Idaho St.
303-2342
Erica Cardenas
____
Spoon Me: Frozen Yoghurt/Snack
2509 Mountain City Highway
777-9332
Northern Nevada Spoon Me (New Owners)
_____
TD’s Golf at Ruby View LLC: Gold Course Management
2100 Ruby View Drive
636-6107
TD’s Golf at Ruby View LLC
_____
Walker River Construction Inc.: Contractor
252 Mill St., Unit A
335-9289
Walker River Construction Inc.
--