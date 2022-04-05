City of Elko business licenses for March 2022

AB Tile: Contractor
4348 Pinell St.
Sacramento, Calif.
916-924-6735
Aleksey Bgatov
_____
Bench Electric: Contractor
1703 Flagstone Drive
340-7651
William Bench (Home Occ.)
_____
Billie’s Nails: Nail Tech
2715 Argent Avenue, No. 8
340-1625
Billie Armstrong
_____
Chavez Lawn Care: Lawn Care
654 Monroe Way
299-9341
Filemon Chave (Home Occ.)
_____
D and J Décor and More: Household Décor/Interior Design
257 Holyoke Place
401-1767
Jameson Bloc
_____
Dan’s Welding and Machine LLC: Contractor
1320 East. Glendale Avenue
358-2754
Dan’s Welding and Machine LLC
_____
Event Source LLC: Event Rentals and Planning
725 River St.
753-5929
Jessica Peterson/Dana Knight (new owners)
_____
Head Start of Northeastern Nevada: Non-Profit Child Care/Preschool
1280 Golf Course Road
738-5953
Head Start of Northeastern Nevada
_____
Healing Hands of Oz by Ashley Osborne: Aromatouch Tech. and Wellness Advocate/RN
1148 Idaho St.
340-2987
Ashley Osborne
_____
IDK Deli: Restaurant
975 Terminal Way
340-4653
Fernando Vargas (change in ownership and name)
_____
J and J Custom Vinyl Creations and More: Retail
2720 Sunnyside Drive
389-0311
Johnathan and Julie Landon (Home Occ.)
_____
Justus Quality Cleaners LLC: Janitorial
1055 Barrington Avenue
397-4222
Bart and Belma Dover (Home Occ.)
_____
Luc Gerber Energy Coach: Coaching Life Events
351 Silver St.
299-9138
Luciano’s Energy Coach Series LLC
_____
Maxamow Lawn Care and Maintenance LLC: Lawn Care Services
2160 Hondo Lane
401-4501
Maxamow Lawn Care and maintenance LLC
_____
Monique Sanchez Aesthetics: Esthetician
2715 Argent Avenue, No. 8
397-8807
Monique Sanchez
_____
Nails by Michelle: Nail technician
2715 Argent Avenue, No. 8
340-1047
Michelle Green
_____
NHC Plumbing LLC: Contractor
888 West Second St., Suite 305
386-2505
Nick Caprioli
_____
Nuts under a Buck: Mobile Food Truck
628 Thistle Drive
340-5270
John Dudley
____
Pop-N-Pizza LLC: Mobile Food trailer
8228 South Cayuse Drive
303-641-3663
Kristin and Russell Brace
_____
Pro Glass and Mirror Inc.: Contractor
124 Sutton Way
Grass Valley, Calif.
530-273-6079
Pro Glass and Mirror LLC
_____
Puebla Handyman: Handyman/Lawn Care
667 ½ South Fifth St.
934-0732
Jose Maldonado (Home Occ.)
_____
Rangefront Consulting LLC: Labor Contracting and Mine Exploration
1031 Railroad St., Suite 102B
753-6605
Brian Goss
_____
RARCA: Corporate Office
123 Second St.
777-9944
RARCA
_____
Reyes Masonry LLC: Contractor
265 Diamond Circle
Sun Valley, Nev.
335-6170
Roberto Reyes
_____
Sandoval’s Simple Solutions LLC: Power Washing
720 Rahas Road, No. 1
397-1830
Oskar and Heather Sandoval (Home Occ.)
_____
Sherwood Cut It: Lawn Services/Mowing
530 Bullion Road
389-6144
Shawn Sherwood (Home Occ.)
_____
The Elko Handyman: Handyman
1375 Oak St.
385-0570
Jeremiah Leibrant (Home Occ.)
_____
Two Brothers Boutique LLC: Retail
1396 Idaho St.
397-3944
EQM Holdings
_____
Yesy’s Cleaning LLC: Cleaning Service
35 Garcia Lane
389-0103
Yesica Yepez (Home Occ.)