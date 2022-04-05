 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Elko business licenses for March 2022

AB Tile: Contractor

4348 Pinell St.

Sacramento, Calif.

916-924-6735

Aleksey Bgatov

_____

Bench Electric: Contractor

1703 Flagstone Drive

340-7651

William Bench (Home Occ.)

_____

Billie’s Nails: Nail Tech

2715 Argent Avenue, No. 8

340-1625

Billie Armstrong

_____

Chavez Lawn Care: Lawn Care

654 Monroe Way

299-9341

Filemon Chave (Home Occ.)

_____

D and J Décor and More: Household Décor/Interior Design

257 Holyoke Place

401-1767

Jameson Bloc

_____

Dan’s Welding and Machine LLC: Contractor

1320 East. Glendale Avenue

358-2754

Dan’s Welding and Machine LLC

_____

Event Source LLC: Event Rentals and Planning

725 River St.

753-5929

Jessica Peterson/Dana Knight (new owners)

_____

Head Start of Northeastern Nevada: Non-Profit Child Care/Preschool

1280 Golf Course Road

738-5953

Head Start of Northeastern Nevada

_____

Healing Hands of Oz by Ashley Osborne: Aromatouch Tech. and Wellness Advocate/RN

1148 Idaho St.

340-2987

Ashley Osborne

_____

IDK Deli: Restaurant

975 Terminal Way

340-4653

Fernando Vargas (change in ownership and name)

_____

J and J Custom Vinyl Creations and More: Retail

2720 Sunnyside Drive

389-0311

Johnathan and Julie Landon (Home Occ.)

_____

Justus Quality Cleaners LLC: Janitorial

1055 Barrington Avenue

397-4222

Bart and Belma Dover (Home Occ.)

_____

Luc Gerber Energy Coach: Coaching Life Events

351 Silver St.

299-9138

Luciano’s Energy Coach Series LLC

_____

Maxamow Lawn Care and Maintenance LLC: Lawn Care Services

2160 Hondo Lane

401-4501

Maxamow Lawn Care and maintenance LLC

_____

Monique Sanchez Aesthetics: Esthetician

2715 Argent Avenue, No. 8

397-8807

Monique Sanchez

_____

Nails by Michelle: Nail technician

2715 Argent Avenue, No. 8

340-1047

Michelle Green

_____

NHC Plumbing LLC: Contractor

888 West Second St., Suite 305

386-2505

Nick Caprioli

_____

Nuts under a Buck: Mobile Food Truck

628 Thistle Drive

340-5270

John Dudley

____

Pop-N-Pizza LLC: Mobile Food trailer

8228 South Cayuse Drive

303-641-3663

Kristin and Russell Brace

_____

Pro Glass and Mirror Inc.: Contractor

124 Sutton Way

Grass Valley, Calif.

530-273-6079

Pro Glass and Mirror LLC

_____

Puebla Handyman: Handyman/Lawn Care

667 ½ South Fifth St.

934-0732

Jose Maldonado (Home Occ.)

_____

Rangefront Consulting LLC: Labor Contracting and Mine Exploration

1031 Railroad St., Suite 102B

753-6605

Brian Goss

_____

RARCA: Corporate Office

123 Second St.

777-9944

RARCA

_____

Reyes Masonry LLC: Contractor

265 Diamond Circle

Sun Valley, Nev.

335-6170

Roberto Reyes

_____

Sandoval’s Simple Solutions LLC: Power Washing

720 Rahas Road, No. 1

397-1830

Oskar and Heather Sandoval (Home Occ.)

_____

Sherwood Cut It: Lawn Services/Mowing

530 Bullion Road

389-6144

Shawn Sherwood (Home Occ.)

_____

The Elko Handyman: Handyman

1375 Oak St.

385-0570

Jeremiah Leibrant (Home Occ.)

_____

Two Brothers Boutique LLC: Retail

1396 Idaho St.

397-3944

EQM Holdings

_____

Yesy’s Cleaning LLC: Cleaning Service

35 Garcia Lane

389-0103

Yesica Yepez (Home Occ.)

