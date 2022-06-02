 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Elko Business Licenses for May 2022

  • 0

A Closer Look Home Inspections: Home Inspector

2920 Jiggs Highway

340-3515

Trent and Aintxane Whitaker

_____

Bitcoin Depot: Cryptocurrency Kiosk

3600 West Idaho St.

678-961-0059

Lux Vending LLC

_____

Buckin’ Chorizo LLC: Wholesale/Retail

460 Commercial St.

778-5891

Dan Landa

_____

Candy Vault LLC: Vending Machines

869 Spring Creek Parkway

870-421-1372

Rebekah Lehman

____

Challenger Real Estate Services LLC: Real Estate Broker

985 Damonte Ranch Parkway, No. 310

Reno

359-3000

Teresa and Perry Di Loreto

_____

Chelsea Gonzales: Virtual Assistant

2001 Chukar Drive

217-7545

Chelsea Gonzales (Home Occ.)

_____

Flyin’T: Mobile Ice Cream Trailer

324 Oakmont Drive

772-4383

Brandon and Lisa Brunson

_____

G3 Solar LLC: Contractor

272 West 200 North, No. 200

Lindon, Utah

801-754-6400

G3 Solar LLC

_____

IDA Cleaning: Cleaning Service

991 Panorama Drive

389-0757

Veronica Rivas (Home Occ.)

_____

NV Carpet Solutions: Carpet Services and Handyman

2210 Harvest Lane

397-2230

Juan David Avila-Marin (Home Occ.)

_____

Ortiz and Son Lawn Service: Lawn Service

698 Last Chance Road, No. 2

340-0843

Ortiz and Son Lawn Service

_____

Princess Sweets and Balloon Decor: Sweets and Décor

1181 Colt Drive

340-0346

Cinthya Candelas (Home Occ.)

_____

Scarlet’s Brushes: Nail Tech

397-8389

170 First St.397-8389

Scarlet Ortiz

_____

Showcase Contracting LLC: Contractor

1610 Raiders Way, Suite 125

Reno

702-307-1602

Courtney and Joseph William

_____

Sierra Neurosurgery Group: Neurosurgery and Pain Management Office

247 Bluffs Avenue, Suite 102

323-2080

Sierra Neurosurgery Group

_____

Summit Fire and Security LLC: Contractor

1025 Telegraph St.

Reno

856-1553

Summit Fire and Security LLC

_____

The Hertz Corporation: Car Rentals

975 Terminal Way

364-5623

The Hertz Corporation

_____

Tropical Sno: Mobile Shaved Ice Food Trailer

1201 Parkview Drive

722-1270

Tavel, LLS (Home Occ.)

_____

Walker Cellular Inc.: Contractor

140 Flocchini Circle

Lincoln, Calif.

916-209-3664

Walker Cellular Inc.

cdelaney@elkodaily.com

