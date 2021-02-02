 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Elko Business Licenses January 2021
0 comments
top story

City of Elko Business Licenses January 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
City of Elko logo

Bushur Law Group LLC: Law Office

1392 Fifth St.

219-4222

Aaron Bushur

_____

CC Communications: Telecommunications and Broadband

50 W. Williams Ave.

Fallon

423-7171

CC Communications

_____

Chelly Bean Bakes LLC: Cottage Food Bakery

3715 Valley Ridge Ave.

701-0482

Chelsea Anderson (Home Occ.)

_____

Custom Sign and Crane LLC: Contractor

3350 Centennial Park Drive, Suite 3

Carson City

884-1818

Custom Sign and Crane LLC

_____

H-Ype: Retail

438 Fifth St., No. 1

388-9203

Jane Killion/Gabriel Sexton

_____

Hande Custom Designs: Woodworking/Retail

2047 Sierra Drive

385-6815

Richard and Heather Garcia (Home Occ.)

_____

HTA Plumbing and Mechanical: Contractor

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

2049 Pabco Road

Henderson

702-891-5304

HTA Plumbing and Mechanical

_____

Images by Narisha: Photography

1669 Fourth St.

296-2098

Narisah Heider (Home Occ.)

_____

In the Rough Wellness: Retail Bulk

1500 Lamoille Highway Suite C

934-7277

Traci and Richard Escalanti (New Owners)

_____

Mid Town Motel: Motel

393 12th St.

738-3515

Morfin Enterprises (New Owners)

_____

Modified Armor Consulting: Business and Computer Consulting

2436 Puccinelli Parkway

397-4914

Modified Armor LLC (Home Occ.)

_____

Modified Vapors: Retail Tobacco and Accessories

350 W. Silver St. No. 300

340-4147

Aegir Lock LLC (New Owners)

_____

Point Battle Mountain Tire and Auto Service: Tire Repair and Installation

493 W. Commercial St.

635-5606

Holland Triple J Enterprises LLC

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News