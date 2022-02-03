City of Elko Business Licenses, January 2022

Centre Motel: Motel
473 Third St.
738-3226
Morfin Enterprises (New Owners)
_____
Discovery Counseling: Counseling
2715 Argent Ave., No. 4
401-4067
James Judd
_____
Garcia Entertainment: Mobile DJ, Gear Rentals, Sound, Lighting
2427 Rodeo Court
636-4410
Daniel Garcia (Home Occ.)
_____
Heavy Metals Equipment USA Corp: Heavy Equipment Rentals and Sales
1850 Idaho St.
389-2586
Heavy Metals Equipment USA Corp
_____
J and S Rental and More: Equipment Rental, Retail, Crafts
2765 Duke Drive
934-2020
Jeff and Stacy Linder
_____
K and M Ventures LLC: Commercial Rentals
39 Gallinas Drive
389-7364
K and M Ventures LLC
_____
Manor Motel: Motel
185 Idaho St.
738-3311
Morphin Enterprises LLC
Jeff and Stacy Linder (New Owners)
_____
Michael Olson: Contractor
3887 American Way
Idaho Falls
208-357-3893
_____
Monica Nycole Photography: Photography
207 Brookwood Drive
208-410-9485
Monica Esquibel (Home Occ.)
_____
Neoma Enterprises LLC: Mobile Notary/Loan Signing
2133 Villa Drive
340-5590
Alicia Velez (Home Occ.)
_____
Nevada Heart and Vascular Center Resh LLP: Cardiology Services
762 14th St.
702-240-6482
Nevada Heart and Vascular Resh LLP
_____
Newfields Companies LLC: Engineering and Environmental Consulting
1349 Peachtree St.NE, Suite 1950
404-347-9050
New Fields Companies LLC
_____
Nought Technologies LLC: Commercial Rentals
390 Brooklawn Lane
604-833-0346
Nought Technologies LLC
_____
Preziveli LLC: Forensic Interviews and Advocacy
934-5571
784 Alpine Drive
Preziveli LLC
_____
Primary Choice Health and Wellness: Private Medical Practice
274 Parkchester Drive, Unit 3
299-2820
Primary Choice Health and Wellness
_____
Sierra Energy and Electric Inc.: Contractor
3075 Camerosa Circle
Cameron Park, Calif.
530-613-3499
_____
Smith Storage Systems LLC: Contractor
13951 Mt. Bismark
Reno
971-4134
Smith Storage Systems LLC
_____
Soroptimist International of Elko: Non-Profit Organization
1930 Idaho St.
738-2922
Soroptimist International of Elko
_____
Tatiana’s: Online Retail
975 Lyon Ave.
562-682-7464
Elizabeth Topete (Home Occ.)