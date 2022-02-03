 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Elko Business Licenses, January 2022

City of Elko logo

Centre Motel: Motel

473 Third St.

738-3226

Morfin Enterprises (New Owners)

_____

Discovery Counseling: Counseling

2715 Argent Ave., No. 4

401-4067

James Judd

_____

Garcia Entertainment: Mobile DJ, Gear Rentals, Sound, Lighting

2427 Rodeo Court

636-4410

Daniel Garcia (Home Occ.)

_____

Heavy Metals Equipment USA Corp: Heavy Equipment Rentals and Sales

1850 Idaho St.

389-2586

Heavy Metals Equipment USA Corp

_____

J and S Rental and More: Equipment Rental, Retail, Crafts

2765 Duke Drive

934-2020

Jeff and Stacy Linder

_____

K and M Ventures LLC: Commercial Rentals

39 Gallinas Drive

389-7364

K and M Ventures LLC

_____

Manor Motel: Motel

185 Idaho St.

738-3311

Morphin Enterprises LLC

Jeff and Stacy Linder (New Owners)

_____

Michael Olson: Contractor

3887 American Way

Idaho Falls

208-357-3893

_____

Monica Nycole Photography: Photography

207 Brookwood Drive

208-410-9485

Monica Esquibel (Home Occ.)

_____

Neoma Enterprises LLC: Mobile Notary/Loan Signing

2133 Villa Drive

340-5590

Alicia Velez (Home Occ.)

_____

Nevada Heart and Vascular Center Resh LLP: Cardiology Services

762 14th St.

702-240-6482

Nevada Heart and Vascular Resh LLP

_____

Newfields Companies LLC: Engineering and Environmental Consulting

1349 Peachtree St.NE, Suite 1950

404-347-9050

New Fields Companies LLC

_____

Nought Technologies LLC: Commercial Rentals

390 Brooklawn Lane

604-833-0346

Nought Technologies LLC

_____

Preziveli LLC: Forensic Interviews and Advocacy

934-5571

784 Alpine Drive

Preziveli LLC

_____

Primary Choice Health and Wellness: Private Medical Practice

274 Parkchester Drive, Unit 3

299-2820

Primary Choice Health and Wellness

_____

Sierra Energy and Electric Inc.: Contractor

3075 Camerosa Circle

Cameron Park, Calif.

530-613-3499

_____

Smith Storage Systems LLC: Contractor

13951 Mt. Bismark

Reno

971-4134

Smith Storage Systems LLC

_____

Soroptimist International of Elko: Non-Profit Organization

1930 Idaho St.

738-2922

Soroptimist International of Elko

_____

Tatiana’s: Online Retail

975 Lyon Ave.

562-682-7464

Elizabeth Topete (Home Occ.)

