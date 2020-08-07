You have permission to edit this article.
City of Elko Business Licenses July 2020
City of Elko Business Licenses July 2020

City of Elko logo

Adria Galindo: Cosmetologist

740 Silver St.

388-9190

Adria Galindo

_____

Alpha and Omega Energy Services LLC: Contractor

9962 Matfen Court

Las Vegas

702-512-2455

Serio Rodriguez-Perez

_____

Amy Correa: Cosmetologist

780 W. Silver St, No. 110

388-8847

Amy Correa

_____

Arch Cleaning: Cleaning Service

640 Spring Valley Parkway

602-802-3659

Renata Archundia

_____

Bramco Construction Corp: Contractor

325 18th St.

356-1781

Michael Cecchi

_____

Harlie Moore: Pet Groomer

559 Fourth St.

738-2888

Harlie Moore

_____

Hofsommer Excavating Inc.: Contractor

1451 Birch St.

702-367-1147

Kent Hofsommer

_____

Image Electric and HVAC: Contractor

4812 Apawana Lane

702-319-7300

Enrique Rocha

_____

M and M Lawn Care: Lawn Care

251 W. River St.

299-2200

Marcelino Morales (Home Occ.)

_____

Mobile Wrenches: Mobile Auto Repair

650 Walnut St., No. 2

527-2661

Arnold Jr. and Lisa Dechene (Home Occ.)

_____

Nevada Gold Mines LLC: Mining Company

1655 Mountain City Highway

778-2000

Nevada Gold Mines

_____

Rowyco LLC: Contractor

1029 ½ Court St.

385-0130

Thomas Hawkins

_____

Ruby Mountain Treats: Retail

825 Aesop Drive

702-271-4598

Linda Rattazzi

_____

SAC Wireless LLC: Contractor

540 W. Madison St., 9th Floor

Chicago

312-895-4977

Jonathan McKinley

_____

The Punch Bowl: Bar

440 Railroad St.

385-3521

Mandy Quintana

