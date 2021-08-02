 Skip to main content
City of Elko Business Licenses July 2021
City of Elko logo

Asthma and Allergy of Nevada: Asthma and Immunology

1250 Lamoille Highway, No. 624

208-734-6091

Gregory Wickern (New Owner

_____

Bark in Style/Candlelit Concepts and More: Dog Grooming/Retail

118 Second St.

753-3647

Bark in Style LLC

_____

Bogdon LLC: Barber

308 Silver St.

934-2297

Lawrence Bogdon

____

Brakes While You Wait: Auto Repair

433 S. Fifth St.

388-7765

JW LLC

_____

Brandy Mahoskey: Cosmetologist

345 W. Silver St.

385-245-9034

Brandy Mahoskey

_____

Cypress Mobile Dog Grooming: Dog Grooming

946 Commercial St.

401-3502

Jennifer Barnes

_____

Deluxe Step and Rail Inc.: Contractor

1995 Tampa St.

Reno

302-9221

Kristen and Darold Mehlhaff

_____

Double Dice RV Park: Restaurant/RV Park/Bar

3730 Idaho St.

738-5642

Double Dice RV Park LLC (New Owners)

_____

Elko Replenish Med Spa: Medical Spa

1775 Browning Way, No. 102

400-1660

Josie Cervantes

_____

Freedom Forever Nevada LLC: Contractor

3649 East Post Road

Las Vegas

800-885-9450

Freedom Forever Nevada LLC

_____

Hayloft Vintage Rentals: Specialty Rentals

136 Munson St.

Carlin

374-1004

Linsey Brazeal

_____

Iron Woman Nevada Mining Services: Contractor

559 W. Silver St., Unit 304

934-4852

Iron Woman Construction and Environmental Services

_____

Mr. ATM: Mobile ATMs

1396 Idaho St.

397-3944

IMPR Holdings

_____

Sand and Sagebrush Salon and Spa: Salon and Spa

461 Idaho St.

397-0932

Madison Farnell

_____

Seger Handyman Services: Handyman

3851 Autumn Colors Drive

530-417-6287

Matthew Seger (Home Occ.)

_____

SLS West Inc.: Lubrication Engineering and Product Sales

1439 Stitzel Road

753-4157

SLS West Inc.

_____

Soul of Spirits Corp: Import and Wholesale of Alcoholic Beverages

1885 Old Florence Way, Unit 117

West Wendover, Utah

702-524-5142

_____

Stay Express Inn: Motel (Formerly Budget Inn)

1349 Idaho St.

738-7000

Kana LLC

_____

Taylor Made Iron Services LLC: Welding Repair/Fabrication

605 Union Pacific Way, Building D

753-8483

Taylor Made Iron Services LLC

_____

The Nectar: Nutrition Counseling and IV Therapy

618 Idaho St., No. 1

777-3033

Ruby Medical

_____

Well Heard Counseling: Outpatient Mental Health Service

904 Court St.

934-0394

Malaina Alberdi-Fesenmaier

