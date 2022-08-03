 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

City of Elko Business Licenses July 2022

  • 0
Elko city logo

Alli Quality Maintenance Services: Handyman 

975 Dotta Dr. 

775-934-9371

Allen Baumann (Home Occupation)

------ 

Beauty With Gabby: Cosmetology 

1148 Idaho St.

775-385-0081

Barbara Gabriella Donnelli

------ 

Bei Capelli LLC: Salon/Cosmetologist 

1028 Idaho St. Ste 130

208-602-5435

Madison McCarrey (New Owner)

----- 

Dana Marie Beck: Cleaning 

People are also reading…

793 Dry Creek Trail

702-332-3382

Dana Marie Beck

 ----- 

Desert Engineering Inc.: Contractor 

26 E Pursel Lane

Yerington

775-463-3478

Desert Engineering Inc.

------  

Elko Fiiz: Snack Bar 

2560 Mountain City Hwy #101

775-753-3844

Pop Shop LLC

------- 

Event Rental Service: Event Rentals 

2761 Shadow Ridge Dr.

775-934-7990

The Giddy Garden (Home Occupation)

----- 

Falcon Roofing Company: Contractor 

1135 Terminal Way #103b

775-324-5505

Reno

Falcon Enterprises Inc.

------  

Flippin Floppin Fun: Bounce House Rentals 

560 Castle Rock Dr.

775-385-7674

Rito J Jr. & Sandra Orrantia

------ 

Liquid IV: IV Hydration 

875 Railroad St.

775-299-4805

Conrad Roberson

------  

Lizeet Quintero: Esthetician 

524 Walnut St.

775-340-3267

Lizeet Quintero

------- 

Luxe Medical Spa: Medical Spa 

1555 College Pkwy.

775-385-4160

Conrad Roberson

-------  

Mattie’s Taphouse & Grill/Cool Beans: Restaurant/Bar/Coffee Shop 

2535 Mountain City Hwy.

775-753-3877

VK Enterprises LLC (New Owners)

------ 

Mountain G.E.M.: Contractor/Mfg Housing Contractor 

1150 Burgess Lane

775-934-9307

Northern Nevada Construction LLC

------ 

Northern Nevada Garage Door: Contractor 

1358 Primrose Lane

775-401-4940

James Corle (Home Occupation)

------ 

ODP Consulting: Document Prep/Consulting/Notary 

1613 Crestwood Dr

775-388-9514

Colby Boykin (Home Occupation)

------- 

Pacific Residential Mortgage LLC: Mortgage Lending 

345 5th St.

503-699-5626

Pacific Residential Mortgage LLC

------ 

Pales and Ales: Mobile Beverage Truck Rental 

3079 La Nae Dr.

775-388-0277 

Brian Hoehne & Kyle Stone (Home Occupation)

------ 

R.F. MacDonald Company: Contractor 

1250 Lamoille Hwy #628

775-356-0300 

R.F. MacDonald Company

------ 

Remington Construction Company LLC: Contractor 

423 5th St.

775-738-6001

Remington Construction Company LLC (New Owner)

------ 

Ruby Mountain Photography: Photography 

3117 Midland Dr.

775-388-7277

Susan Elliott (Home Occupation)

------ 

Ruby Vista Apartments: Apartments 

2642 East Jennings Way

775-401-6060

MAA Ruby Vista LLC (New Owners)

------ 

Silver State Media: Videography/Photography 

509 Fir St.

775-388-7621

Desirea, Danner & Dusty Shipp (Home Occupation)

------ 

Southwest Traffic Control LLC: Temporary Traffic Control/Work Zone Safety 

2901 S. Highand Dr. Ste. 7-F 

702-413-8165

Las Vegas

Southwest Traffic Control LLC

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces

July 19 Dawn Crowder and Jerimiah Crowder, married Aug. 26, 2017

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

July 15Michael David Kinzer, 40, of Spring Creek and Dana May Tobin, 38, of Coarsegold, California

Watch Now: Related Video

France drought: Nearly all mainland regions impose water use restrictions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News