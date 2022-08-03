City of Elko Business Licenses July 2022

Alli Quality Maintenance Services: Handyman
975 Dotta Dr.
775-934-9371
Allen Baumann (Home Occupation)
------
Beauty With Gabby: Cosmetology
1148 Idaho St.
775-385-0081
Barbara Gabriella Donnelli
------
Bei Capelli LLC: Salon/Cosmetologist
1028 Idaho St. Ste 130
208-602-5435
Madison McCarrey (New Owner)
-----
Dana Marie Beck: Cleaning
793 Dry Creek Trail
702-332-3382
Dana Marie Beck
-----
Desert Engineering Inc.: Contractor
26 E Pursel Lane
Yerington
775-463-3478
Desert Engineering Inc.
------
Elko Fiiz: Snack Bar
2560 Mountain City Hwy #101
775-753-3844
Pop Shop LLC
-------
Event Rental Service: Event Rentals
2761 Shadow Ridge Dr.
775-934-7990
The Giddy Garden (Home Occupation)
-----
Falcon Roofing Company: Contractor
1135 Terminal Way #103b
775-324-5505
Reno
Falcon Enterprises Inc.
------
Flippin Floppin Fun: Bounce House Rentals
560 Castle Rock Dr.
775-385-7674
Rito J Jr. & Sandra Orrantia
------
Liquid IV: IV Hydration
875 Railroad St.
775-299-4805
Conrad Roberson
------
Lizeet Quintero: Esthetician
524 Walnut St.
775-340-3267
Lizeet Quintero
-------
Luxe Medical Spa: Medical Spa
1555 College Pkwy.
775-385-4160
Conrad Roberson
-------
Mattie’s Taphouse & Grill/Cool Beans: Restaurant/Bar/Coffee Shop
2535 Mountain City Hwy.
775-753-3877
VK Enterprises LLC (New Owners)
------
Mountain G.E.M.: Contractor/Mfg Housing Contractor
1150 Burgess Lane
775-934-9307
Northern Nevada Construction LLC
------
Northern Nevada Garage Door: Contractor
1358 Primrose Lane
775-401-4940
James Corle (Home Occupation)
------
ODP Consulting: Document Prep/Consulting/Notary
1613 Crestwood Dr
775-388-9514
Colby Boykin (Home Occupation)
-------
Pacific Residential Mortgage LLC: Mortgage Lending
345 5th St.
503-699-5626
Pacific Residential Mortgage LLC
------
Pales and Ales: Mobile Beverage Truck Rental
3079 La Nae Dr.
775-388-0277
Brian Hoehne & Kyle Stone (Home Occupation)
------
R.F. MacDonald Company: Contractor
1250 Lamoille Hwy #628
775-356-0300
R.F. MacDonald Company
------
Remington Construction Company LLC: Contractor
423 5th St.
775-738-6001
Remington Construction Company LLC (New Owner)
------
Ruby Mountain Photography: Photography
3117 Midland Dr.
775-388-7277
Susan Elliott (Home Occupation)
------
Ruby Vista Apartments: Apartments
2642 East Jennings Way
775-401-6060
MAA Ruby Vista LLC (New Owners)
------
Silver State Media: Videography/Photography
509 Fir St.
775-388-7621
Desirea, Danner & Dusty Shipp (Home Occupation)
------
Southwest Traffic Control LLC: Temporary Traffic Control/Work Zone Safety
2901 S. Highand Dr. Ste. 7-F
702-413-8165
Las Vegas
Southwest Traffic Control LLC