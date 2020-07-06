City of Elko Business Licenses June 2020

Ani Services: Cleaning
400 Grant Ave., No. 48 (Home Occ.)
484-250-2234
Miguel Cayetano
_____
Cynthia Buckles: Cosmetologist
844 Court St. (Home Occ.)
934-3434
Cynthia Buckles
_____
Daena R. Romero: Insurance
1010 Court St.
738-7741
Daena R. Romero
_____
Dance Annex: Dance Studio
2363 N. Fifth St., No. 106
934-9391
Dance Unlimited
_____
DDS Properties: Investment Properties
717 W. Idaho St., Suite B
934-5785
Dusty Shipp
_____
Edward Jones: Stock Broker/Dealer
1028 Idaho St., No. 120
389-2324
Edward D. Jones and Co. L.P.
_____
Giant Roofing: Contractor
435 Lenwood Drive
Sparks
300-1989
Giant Roofing LLC
_____
Dream Academy: Gym
559 W. Silver St., No. 303
400-6647
Jack Montgomery
_____
Key Keeper Legacy Enterprise: Music Industry
1702 Ruby Vista Drive.
934-7579
Kaylee Stone
