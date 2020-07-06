City of Elko Business Licenses June 2020
City of Elko Business Licenses June 2020

Elko City Hall

Ani Services: Cleaning

400 Grant Ave., No. 48 (Home Occ.)

484-250-2234

Miguel Cayetano

_____

Cynthia Buckles: Cosmetologist

844 Court St. (Home Occ.)

934-3434

Cynthia Buckles

_____

Daena R. Romero: Insurance

1010 Court St.

738-7741

Daena R. Romero

_____

Dance Annex: Dance Studio

2363 N. Fifth St., No. 106

934-9391

Dance Unlimited

_____

DDS Properties: Investment Properties

717 W. Idaho St., Suite B

934-5785

Dusty Shipp

_____

Edward Jones: Stock Broker/Dealer

1028 Idaho St., No. 120

389-2324

Edward D. Jones and Co. L.P.

_____

Giant Roofing: Contractor

435 Lenwood Drive

Sparks

300-1989

Giant Roofing LLC

_____

Dream Academy: Gym

559 W. Silver St., No. 303

400-6647

Jack Montgomery

_____

Key Keeper Legacy Enterprise: Music Industry

1702 Ruby Vista Drive.

934-7579

Kaylee Stone

