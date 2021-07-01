 Skip to main content
City of Elko Business Licenses June 2021
City of Elko Business Licenses June 2021

Above the Ceilings LLC: Contractor

1094 Lanston Ranch Ave.

Henderson, Nev.

702-456-3806

Above the Ceilings LLC

_____

Accurate Air: Duct Testing

534 Spring Creek Parkway

777-4742

CR Services Duct Testing LLC

_____

EcoATM LLC

Kiosk in Walmart

10121 Barnes Canyon Road

San Diego

858-324-4111

EcoATM LLC

_____

Erasmo Lawn Service: Lawn Care

754 Ryndon, Unit 3

385-9277

Marin Erasmo

_____

Freedom Tattoo: Tattoo Shop

1094 Lamoille Highway

389-0539

Freedom Artworks LLC

_____

Grease Monkey: Oil Change and Auto Repair

1940 Idaho St.

753-5969

Big Dog Automotive

_____

Heirlooms: Retail and Commercial Property Rental

174 Idaho St.

304-1783

Denio Enterprises LLC

_____

JD Roofing: Contractor

1580 Mapleton, Utah

855-554-7663

Solar Roofing LLC

_____

JP Cleaners LLC: Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning

860 Carlin Court

777-6805

Justin Santisteven (Home Occ.)

_____

Living in Designs: Graphic Design

3700 Sundance Drive A-130

934-6701

Sthefany Ray (Home Occ.)

934-6701

_____

Nevada Rustic Designs: Logo Designs

7365 Horse Haven Drive

934-9781

Saila Greener

_____

Traci-B Exchange LLC: Consulting

380 Court St.

702-840-6693

Traci-B Exchange LLC

_____

Xclusive Auto: Auto Detailing

2616 Copper Trail

388-2800

Marquos Meza (Home Occ.)

