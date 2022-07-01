 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Elko Business Licenses June 2022

Battle Born Blasters: Cleaning Garbage Cans

404 Bullion Road, No. 1

397-5444

William and Jill Roundtree

_____

Big O Tires: Retail/Automotive Services

33011th St.

738-2877

2TTires LLC (New Owners)

_____

Chelsea Ackerman: Aesthetician

2574 Idaho St.

346-1511

Chelsea Ackerman

_____

Dave’s Tree Service LLC: Tree Trimming and removal

20188 Rabbit Hill Road

Lakeview, Oregon

340-6310

Dave’s Tree Service LLC

_____

DNA Air Conditioning and Heating LLC: Contractor

3637 Misty Falls St.

Las Vegas

702-401-4767

Andre Singleton

_____

Elko Realty: Real Estate Broker

1085 Idaho St.

397-3695

Elko Property Management LLC (New Owner)

_____

Ethereal Art and Oddities: Antiques and Heirlooms Retail

174 Idaho St.

299-2069

Mikayla Kerley

____

Event and Décor Concepts: Interior Design/Home Staging

579 Elko Summit Drive

394-4325

Iolanda Gillins

_____

First Choice Physical Therapy: Outpatient Physical Therapy Clinic

2072 Idaho St.

777-1276

Samuel Moore

____

Hadlock Mechanical Services LLC: Contractor

9425 Benedict Drive

351-8098

Sparks

Hadlock Mechanical Services LLC

_____

Jenki’s Teez: Online Clothing Sales

2043 Sierra Drive

368-1886

Charles Kappes (Home Occupation)

_____

Kingdom Grub: Mobile Food Trailer

608 Spring Creek Parkway

389-8396

Daniel Ornelas

_____

McLashes and Beauty: Cosmetologist

946 Court St.

340-7727

Mayra Larios

_____

Radco Communications: Contractor

450 US Highway 395 N.

Carso City

826-6338

Robert Davidson

_____

Ruby Mountain Solar LLC: Solar Consultant, Advising

456 Foxridge Drive

385-2883

Bryar Saddoris

_____

Splash BB1: Car Wash

831 Highland Drive

401-0681

Splash Truck and Auto Wash LLC (New Owner)

_____

Splash BB2: Car Wash

2110 Pinion Road

401-0681

Splash Truck and Auto Wash LLC (New Owner)

_____

Splash Elko: Car Wash

1000 Mountain City Highway

401-0681

Splash Truck and Auto Wash LLC (New Owner)

_____

Splash’s Bouncy House Adventures Series LLC: Bouncy House Rentals

1501 Oakwood Drive

401-0681

Splash Truck and Auto Wash LLC (Home Occ.)

____

Weins Janitorial: Janitorial

280 Bullion Road

580-284-5986

Jorey and Dakota Weiss (Home Occ.)

cdelaney@elkodaily.com

