City of Elko Business Licenses June 2022

Battle Born Blasters: Cleaning Garbage Cans
404 Bullion Road, No. 1
397-5444
William and Jill Roundtree
_____
Big O Tires: Retail/Automotive Services
33011th St.
738-2877
2TTires LLC (New Owners)
_____
Chelsea Ackerman: Aesthetician
2574 Idaho St.
346-1511
Chelsea Ackerman
_____
Dave’s Tree Service LLC: Tree Trimming and removal
20188 Rabbit Hill Road
Lakeview, Oregon
340-6310
Dave’s Tree Service LLC
_____
DNA Air Conditioning and Heating LLC: Contractor
3637 Misty Falls St.
Las Vegas
702-401-4767
Andre Singleton
_____
Elko Realty: Real Estate Broker
1085 Idaho St.
397-3695
Elko Property Management LLC (New Owner)
_____
Ethereal Art and Oddities: Antiques and Heirlooms Retail
174 Idaho St.
299-2069
Mikayla Kerley
____
Event and Décor Concepts: Interior Design/Home Staging
579 Elko Summit Drive
394-4325
Iolanda Gillins
_____
First Choice Physical Therapy: Outpatient Physical Therapy Clinic
2072 Idaho St.
777-1276
Samuel Moore
____
Hadlock Mechanical Services LLC: Contractor
9425 Benedict Drive
351-8098
Sparks
Hadlock Mechanical Services LLC
_____
Jenki’s Teez: Online Clothing Sales
2043 Sierra Drive
368-1886
Charles Kappes (Home Occupation)
_____
Kingdom Grub: Mobile Food Trailer
608 Spring Creek Parkway
389-8396
Daniel Ornelas
_____
McLashes and Beauty: Cosmetologist
946 Court St.
340-7727
Mayra Larios
_____
Radco Communications: Contractor
450 US Highway 395 N.
Carso City
826-6338
Robert Davidson
_____
Ruby Mountain Solar LLC: Solar Consultant, Advising
456 Foxridge Drive
385-2883
Bryar Saddoris
_____
Splash BB1: Car Wash
831 Highland Drive
401-0681
Splash Truck and Auto Wash LLC (New Owner)
_____
Splash BB2: Car Wash
2110 Pinion Road
401-0681
Splash Truck and Auto Wash LLC (New Owner)
_____
Splash Elko: Car Wash
1000 Mountain City Highway
401-0681
Splash Truck and Auto Wash LLC (New Owner)
_____
Splash’s Bouncy House Adventures Series LLC: Bouncy House Rentals
1501 Oakwood Drive
401-0681
Splash Truck and Auto Wash LLC (Home Occ.)
____
Weins Janitorial: Janitorial
280 Bullion Road
580-284-5986
Jorey and Dakota Weiss (Home Occ.)