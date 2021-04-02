 Skip to main content
City of Elko Business Licenses March 2021
City of Elko Business Licenses March 2021

Applied Range Tech LLC: Consulting

1291 Dotta Drive

385-9136

Quinton Barr (Home Occ.)

_____

Bailey Electrical Contractors: Contractor

780 Silver St. No. 104

777-7773

Bailey and Associates LLC

_____

Ben Gaumond Law Firm, PLLC: Law Firm

495 Idaho St., Suite 209

388-4875

Ben Gaumond

_____

Celebration Yard Cards: Yard Card Rentals

956 Oakmont Drive

934-3979

Dena Kleck

_____

Cold-Tech Refrigeration LLC: Contractor

12669 S. 126 E.

Draper, Utah

801-572-8234

Brandon Cope

_____

Cook’s Steakhouse and Saloon: Restaurant and Saloon

245 Third St.

388-8939

VIC LLC

_____

Emergency Home Repairs: Contractor

1990 MacKenzie Court

Battle Mountain

970-309-8491

Alejandro Payan

_____

Evergreen Flower and Gift Shop: Flower and Gift Shop

232 Third St.

738-5101

Macee and Mus’s LLP (New Owners)

_____

Four Seasons Towing LLC: Towing and Roadside Service

812 White Oak Drive

777-3355

Jerald Swisher

_____

Halo Fire Protection, LLC: Contractor

4811 E. Julep St. No. 124

Mesa, Ariz. 85205

480-325-2280

Halo Fire Protection LLC

_____

Hamilton Home Services: Handyman

330 Rustic Drive

340-5465

Jacob Hamilton

_____

KJ Anderson LLC: Health and Wellness Center

606 Commercial St.

340-3862

Janine and Kade Anderson

_____

MKD Construction, Inc.: Contractor

20 Stokes Drive

Moundhouse

246-1900

Michael Grock

_____

Modern Land and Development: Contractor

982 Wolf Creek Drive

934-9356

Michael Shanks

_____

Omni SK8: Retail

350 W. Silver St., No. 400

297-6450

Christopher and Kathy Symes

_____

Resource Development Co.: Contractor

1050 Linda Way

Sparks

356-8004

Farr Construction Corp.

_____

Roselund Drilling, LLC: Contractor

559 W. Silver St., No. 302

753-7960

Roselund Drilling LLC

_____

SMG: Contractor

1250 Lamoille Highway, No. 101

401-4466

SMG, LLC

_____

Steam Store: Repairs/Retail

1060 River St.

738-9700

Johnson Steam LLC (New Owners)

--

