City of Elko Business Licenses March 2021

Applied Range Tech LLC: Consulting
1291 Dotta Drive
385-9136
Quinton Barr (Home Occ.)
_____
Bailey Electrical Contractors: Contractor
780 Silver St. No. 104
777-7773
Bailey and Associates LLC
_____
Ben Gaumond Law Firm, PLLC: Law Firm
495 Idaho St., Suite 209
388-4875
Ben Gaumond
_____
Celebration Yard Cards: Yard Card Rentals
956 Oakmont Drive
934-3979
Dena Kleck
_____
Cold-Tech Refrigeration LLC: Contractor
12669 S. 126 E.
Draper, Utah
801-572-8234
Brandon Cope
_____
Cook’s Steakhouse and Saloon: Restaurant and Saloon
245 Third St.
388-8939
VIC LLC
_____
Emergency Home Repairs: Contractor
1990 MacKenzie Court
Battle Mountain
970-309-8491
Alejandro Payan
_____
Evergreen Flower and Gift Shop: Flower and Gift Shop
232 Third St.
738-5101
Macee and Mus’s LLP (New Owners)
_____
Four Seasons Towing LLC: Towing and Roadside Service
812 White Oak Drive
777-3355
Jerald Swisher
_____
Halo Fire Protection, LLC: Contractor
4811 E. Julep St. No. 124
Mesa, Ariz. 85205
480-325-2280
Halo Fire Protection LLC
_____
Hamilton Home Services: Handyman
330 Rustic Drive
340-5465
Jacob Hamilton
_____
KJ Anderson LLC: Health and Wellness Center
606 Commercial St.
340-3862
Janine and Kade Anderson
_____
MKD Construction, Inc.: Contractor
20 Stokes Drive
Moundhouse
246-1900
Michael Grock
_____
Modern Land and Development: Contractor
982 Wolf Creek Drive
934-9356
Michael Shanks
_____
Omni SK8: Retail
350 W. Silver St., No. 400
297-6450
Christopher and Kathy Symes
_____
Resource Development Co.: Contractor
1050 Linda Way
Sparks
356-8004
Farr Construction Corp.
_____
Roselund Drilling, LLC: Contractor
559 W. Silver St., No. 302
753-7960
Roselund Drilling LLC
_____
SMG: Contractor
1250 Lamoille Highway, No. 101
401-4466
SMG, LLC
_____
Steam Store: Repairs/Retail
1060 River St.
738-9700
Johnson Steam LLC (New Owners)
--