City of Elko Business Licenses May 2021
City of Elko Business Licenses May 2021

A Great Fix LLC: Handyman

634 Juneau St.

Angle Alvarez (Home Occ.)

299-2393

_____

ABP Electrical Systems Inc.: Contractor

3670 Fifth St., Suite 150

North Las Vegas

Amon Petersen

702-333-1912

______

All Around Home Services LLC: Cleaning

3793 Autumn Colors Drive

401-0925

All Around Home Services LLC (Home Occ.)

_____

Atlas Towing and Recovery: Towing and Recovery

401 Railroad St., No. 411

635-5007

B and B Garner Inc.

_____

Bighorn Services LLC: Industrial Equipment Wholesale Drop Shipper

225 Silver St., No. 101

389-1767

Jesse Baumgartner

_____

Candlelit Concepts and More: Retail Candles and Wax Melts

118 Second St.

388-2440

Diamond and Caleb Sheldon

_____

Canyon Pipeline Construction, Inc.: Contractor

1148 Legacy Crossing Blvd., No. 250

801-268-0058

Centerville, Utah

Canyon Pipeline Construction

_____

Century 21 Americana: Real Estate Broker

393 12th St.

702-296-9999

Juan Martinez, Inc.

_____

E.Gads, LLC: Contractor

3235 Polaris Avenue

Las Vegas

702-314-7777

_____

Elko Veterinary Clinic: Veterinary Office

1052 Colt Drive

738-6116

AVPM NV PC 2 LLC (New Owners)

_____

HAMS Heating, AC and Mechanical SVS: Contractor

623-1900

4640 Grass Valley Road

Winnemucca

Eric and Drew Ham

_____

Handyman Services: Handyman

3760 Idaho St., No. 4

934-9589

Dave Wendrich (Home Oc.)

_____

Intermountain Mining Technology: Parts and Service for GPS Systems on Machinery

3300 Rose Parkway

Henderson

702-633-4610

Intermountain Mining Technology LLC

____

Northern Desert Mechanical: Mechanic

401-1211

621 Wescott Drive

Austin Young

_____

Precision Welding: Welding

647 Aesop Drive

778-5026

Cesar Ventura

_____

Silver Tree Dental Care: Dental Office

1260 Sixth St.

738-8117

Thomas Dickson

_____

Sitech Intermountain LLC: Parts and service for Laser Systems on Machinery

3300 St. Rose Parkway

Henderson

702-633-4610

Sitech Intermountain LLC

_____

Systems Waterproofing Inc.: Contractor

223 W. Blueridge Drive

Orange, Calif.

714-575-1115

Systems Waterproofing Inc.

_____

The Tire Guy: Mobile Tire Repair

2638 Georgia Ave.

760-296-8990

Roberto Corona

_____

10X Firearms Training: Firearms Training

1050 Connolly Drive, No. 56

433-9796

Anthony Amity (Home Occ.)

