City of Elko Business Licenses November 2020
City of Elko Business Licenses November 2020

Azta Skincare LLC: Esthetician/Retail

1346 Idaho St.

719-424-8198

Heather Satterlee

_____

Cleaning MRP LLC: Cleaning and Janitorial

731 Clubhouse Lane

738-5611

Cleaning MRP LLC

_____

Evergreen Flower and Events: Florist/Party Rentals

232 Third St.

738-5101

G and J Demaline LLC (New Owners)

_____

Infinite Cheer and Tumble Gym: Cheer and Tumbling Coach

177 Front St.

340-9368

Jessica Ruiz

_____

ML Handyman: Handyman

330 11th St.

702-370-2336

Mitchell Lesbo

_____

Right Now Delivery: Courier Service

231 Commercial St.

842-4184

Christian Huber

_____

The U Club: Event Rental Space

1405 Hot Springs Road

934-5550

Jose Uribe

_____

