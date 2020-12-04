City of Elko Business Licenses November 2020

Azta Skincare LLC: Esthetician/Retail
1346 Idaho St.
719-424-8198
Heather Satterlee
_____
Cleaning MRP LLC: Cleaning and Janitorial
731 Clubhouse Lane
738-5611
Cleaning MRP LLC
_____
Evergreen Flower and Events: Florist/Party Rentals
232 Third St.
738-5101
G and J Demaline LLC (New Owners)
_____
Infinite Cheer and Tumble Gym: Cheer and Tumbling Coach
177 Front St.
340-9368
Jessica Ruiz
_____
ML Handyman: Handyman
330 11th St.
702-370-2336
Mitchell Lesbo
_____
Right Now Delivery: Courier Service
231 Commercial St.
842-4184
Christian Huber
_____
The U Club: Event Rental Space
1405 Hot Springs Road
934-5550
Jose Uribe
_____
New businesses open in 2019:
