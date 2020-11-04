 Skip to main content
City of Elko Business Licenses October 2020
Amigo USA: Retail

592 Commercial St.

777-9898

Ramon Quirox and Daysi Vargas (New Owners)

_____

CMG Financial: Mortgage Lending

820 Idaho St.

800-501-2001

CMG Mortgage Inc.

_____

DCB Outdoors LLC: Retail/Tradeshows/Film

231 Cascade Drive

340-8502

Brian Bell

_____

Elko Fiiz: Specialty Sodas and Snacks

1028 Idaho St., No. 150

748-9804

Pop Shop LLC (New Owners)

_____

MedX AirOne: Air and Ground Ambulance

620 S. 12th St., No. 104

530-7818

Classic Air Care LLC (New Owners)

_____

MedX AirOne: Air and Ground Ambulance

803 Murray Way

530-7818

Classic Air Care LLC (New Owners)

_____

Modz Arcade: Family Fun/Restaurant

570 Commercial St.

397-6639

TNBM LLC (New Owners)

_____

Phelps Trucking: Freight Transport

2709 Indiana Ave.

340-4580

Jesse Phelps

_____

Scott Roofing LLC: Contractor

1742 Hymer Drive

Sparks

331-5090

Gavin and Kathy Hansen

_____

Tekko Enterprises Inc.: Contractor

1250 Lamoille Highway, No. 1048

435-843-8317

Tekko Enterprises Inc.

_____

The Children’s Cabinet Inc.

835 Railroad St.

856-6200

The Children’s Cabinet Inc.

_____

The Meraki Beauty Lounge: Beauty Salon

1148 Idaho St.

340-6905

Mason Dunlap and Erika Hunt

_____

The Underground Nightclub: Night Club

548 Commercial St.

385-0224

KLB Enterprises LLC

_____

Titan Solar Power NV Inc.: Contractor

525 W. Baseline Road

Mesa, Ariz. 85210

855-729-7652

Titan Solar Power NV Inc.

_____

Vanessa Hernandez: Nail Technician

2574 Idaho St.

401-0675

Vanessa Hernandez

_____

XP Gaming and Café: Café/Retail/Games

1250 Lamoille Highway, No. 730

299-2848

Grim and Brighteyes LLC (New Owners)

