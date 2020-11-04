City of Elko Business Licenses October 2020

Amigo USA: Retail
592 Commercial St.
777-9898
Ramon Quirox and Daysi Vargas (New Owners)
_____
CMG Financial: Mortgage Lending
820 Idaho St.
800-501-2001
CMG Mortgage Inc.
_____
DCB Outdoors LLC: Retail/Tradeshows/Film
231 Cascade Drive
340-8502
Brian Bell
_____
Elko Fiiz: Specialty Sodas and Snacks
1028 Idaho St., No. 150
748-9804
Pop Shop LLC (New Owners)
_____
MedX AirOne: Air and Ground Ambulance
620 S. 12th St., No. 104
530-7818
Classic Air Care LLC (New Owners)
_____
MedX AirOne: Air and Ground Ambulance
803 Murray Way
530-7818
Classic Air Care LLC (New Owners)
_____
Modz Arcade: Family Fun/Restaurant
570 Commercial St.
397-6639
TNBM LLC (New Owners)
_____
Phelps Trucking: Freight Transport
2709 Indiana Ave.
340-4580
Jesse Phelps
_____
Scott Roofing LLC: Contractor
Support Local Journalism
1742 Hymer Drive
Sparks
331-5090
Gavin and Kathy Hansen
_____
Tekko Enterprises Inc.: Contractor
1250 Lamoille Highway, No. 1048
435-843-8317
Tekko Enterprises Inc.
_____
The Children’s Cabinet Inc.
835 Railroad St.
856-6200
The Children’s Cabinet Inc.
_____
The Meraki Beauty Lounge: Beauty Salon
1148 Idaho St.
340-6905
Mason Dunlap and Erika Hunt
_____
The Underground Nightclub: Night Club
548 Commercial St.
385-0224
KLB Enterprises LLC
_____
Titan Solar Power NV Inc.: Contractor
525 W. Baseline Road
Mesa, Ariz. 85210
855-729-7652
Titan Solar Power NV Inc.
_____
Vanessa Hernandez: Nail Technician
2574 Idaho St.
401-0675
Vanessa Hernandez
_____
XP Gaming and Café: Café/Retail/Games
1250 Lamoille Highway, No. 730
299-2848
Grim and Brighteyes LLC (New Owners)
—
New businesses open in 2019:
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.