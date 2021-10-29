 Skip to main content
City of Elko Business Licenses October 2021

City of Elko logo

Adelphi Construction LC: Contractor

4800 Lamar Ave.

Mission, Kansas 66202

913-384-5511

Adelphi Construction LC

Black Chapel Parlor LLC: Tattoo Studio

1250 Lamoille Highway, No. 310

401-0153

Eric Endy Jr.

Copperwood Apartments: Apartments

2788 North Fifth St.

753-0946

OFAM CS IHA LLC (New Owners)

Dawn’s Handmade Signs and More: Handmade Signs/Art

527 Cedarlawn Lane

934-0688

Dawn Gerber

Elko Business Center LLC: Commercial Rentals

321 Fifth St.

388-1111

Dusty Shipp/Juanita Gaeta

Great Basin Maintenance: Handyman

3577 Autumn Colors Drive

340-8782

Tyerel Goddard (Home Occ.)

Khylina: Wholesale /Retail

3528 Autumn Hills

626-710-2889

Dalina Watson (Home Occ.)

M and E Cleaning Services: Janitorial

5925 Kale Drive

Maria Soria

385-2069

Palmetto Solar LLC: Contractor

1505 King St., Ext. No. 200

Charleston, S. C.

843-720-1844

Charles Kemper

QCS LLC: Contractor

610 Continental Drive, Suite 200

Reno

359-1619

QCS, LLC

Real Deals: Retail

2078 Idaho St.

777-9944

Rarca, LLC (New Owners)

Sitesol: Contractor

6141 Quail Valley Court

Riverside Calif.

562-746-5884

