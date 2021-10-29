City of Elko Business Licenses October 2021

Adelphi Construction LC: Contractor
4800 Lamar Ave.
Mission, Kansas 66202
913-384-5511
Adelphi Construction LC
Black Chapel Parlor LLC: Tattoo Studio
1250 Lamoille Highway, No. 310
401-0153
Eric Endy Jr.
Copperwood Apartments: Apartments
2788 North Fifth St.
753-0946
OFAM CS IHA LLC (New Owners)
Dawn’s Handmade Signs and More: Handmade Signs/Art
527 Cedarlawn Lane
934-0688
Dawn Gerber
Elko Business Center LLC: Commercial Rentals
321 Fifth St.
388-1111
Dusty Shipp/Juanita Gaeta
Great Basin Maintenance: Handyman
3577 Autumn Colors Drive
340-8782
Tyerel Goddard (Home Occ.)
Khylina: Wholesale /Retail
3528 Autumn Hills
626-710-2889
Dalina Watson (Home Occ.)
M and E Cleaning Services: Janitorial
5925 Kale Drive
Maria Soria
385-2069
Palmetto Solar LLC: Contractor
1505 King St., Ext. No. 200
Charleston, S. C.
843-720-1844
Charles Kemper
QCS LLC: Contractor
610 Continental Drive, Suite 200
Reno
359-1619
QCS, LLC
Real Deals: Retail
2078 Idaho St.
777-9944
Rarca, LLC (New Owners)
Sitesol: Contractor
6141 Quail Valley Court
Riverside Calif.
562-746-5884