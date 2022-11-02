City of Elko business licenses – October 2022

Anderson Asphalt & Striping
2862 Marco St., Las Vegas
702-622-8601
Jeffery Andersen
------
Brenes Solutions, handyman
740 Rahas Road No. 5
775-777-5854
Sergio Brenes Diaz
------
Brett’s Bistro, food truck
2095 Ruby View Drive No. 1
775-777-5364
Brett Bond
------
Easy Move Moving
651 Paiute Ave.
360-261-5810
Easy Move Moving LLC
------
Elko Community Health Center
2098 Idaho St.
602-649-2668
------
Juniper Gem Co., jewelry
2560 Mtn. City Highway No. 103
775-753-5506
Kflexx LLC (new owner)
------
LD Welding
1609 Oakwood Drive
775-625-0080
LD Welding LLC
------
Ogi Deli, deli bar & catering
460 Commercial St.
775-738-9290
Elias Goicoechea and Carolyn Paszek (new owners)
------
Ruby Mountain Appliance, repairs
1050 Connolly Drive No. 69
775-388-9969
Richard Bulmer
------
Silver State Boring
525 River Rock, Gardnerville
775-691-5183
Edith and Rick Landino