City of Elko business licenses – October 2022

City of Elko logo

Anderson Asphalt & Striping

2862 Marco St., Las Vegas

702-622-8601

Jeffery Andersen

------

Brenes Solutions, handyman

740 Rahas Road No. 5

775-777-5854

Sergio Brenes Diaz

------

Brett’s Bistro, food truck

2095 Ruby View Drive No. 1

775-777-5364

Brett Bond

Handing out candy at the Marina on Oct. 31, 2022

------

Easy Move Moving

651 Paiute Ave.

360-261-5810

Easy Move Moving LLC

------

Elko Community Health Center

2098 Idaho St.

602-649-2668

------

Juniper Gem Co., jewelry

2560 Mtn. City Highway No. 103

775-753-5506

Kflexx LLC (new owner)

------

LD Welding

1609 Oakwood Drive

775-625-0080

LD Welding LLC

------

Ogi Deli, deli bar & catering

460 Commercial St.

775-738-9290

Elias Goicoechea and Carolyn Paszek (new owners)

------

Ruby Mountain Appliance, repairs

1050 Connolly Drive No. 69

775-388-9969

Richard Bulmer

------

Silver State Boring

525 River Rock, Gardnerville

775-691-5183

Edith and Rick Landino

