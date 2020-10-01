City of Elko Business Licenses September 2020

All Points Electric LLC: Contractor
5600 Grass Valley Road
Reno
741-0608
All Points Electric LLC
_____
Blue Diamond Machinery LLC: Heavy Equipment Sales and Service
2880 Nellis Boulevard
Las Vegas
702-718-0088
Blue Diamond Machinery LLC
_____
Broadbent and Associates Inc.: Environmental Water and Engineering Consulting
845 Railroad St.
777-2931
Broadbent and Associates Inc.
_____
Drake Appraisals: Certified Residential Appraisals (New Owners)
555 Fourth St.
778-9555
Quality Appraisals and Real Estate Services LLC
_____
Elko Hockey Association: Non-profit Association
1515 Silver St.
388-8035
Elko Hockey Association
_____
Empire Solar Group: Contractor
9 Exchange Place, Suite 400
Salt Lake City
800-467-4562
Empire Solar Group LLC
_____
Everything Elko: Advertising Sales
417 Charles Way
208-867-6512
Everything Elko Advertising LLC
_____
Great Basin Hauling Services: Small Hauling Services
234 Two Bottle Bar Lane
299-1376
Matthew Laurborough
_____
His and Hers Automotive: Garage
1391 Idaho St.
753-8878
Landon Joseph
