 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Elko Business Licenses September 2020
0 comments
top story

City of Elko Business Licenses September 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
City of Elko logo

All Points Electric LLC: Contractor

5600 Grass Valley Road

Reno

741-0608

All Points Electric LLC

_____

Blue Diamond Machinery LLC: Heavy Equipment Sales and Service

2880 Nellis Boulevard

Las Vegas

702-718-0088

Blue Diamond Machinery LLC

_____

Broadbent and Associates Inc.: Environmental Water and Engineering Consulting

845 Railroad St.

777-2931

Broadbent and Associates Inc.

_____

Drake Appraisals: Certified Residential Appraisals (New Owners)

555 Fourth St.

778-9555

Quality Appraisals and Real Estate Services LLC

_____

Elko Hockey Association: Non-profit Association

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

1515 Silver St.

388-8035

Elko Hockey Association

_____

Empire Solar Group: Contractor

9 Exchange Place, Suite 400

Salt Lake City

800-467-4562

Empire Solar Group LLC

_____

Everything Elko: Advertising Sales

417 Charles Way

208-867-6512

Everything Elko Advertising LLC

_____

Great Basin Hauling Services: Small Hauling Services

234 Two Bottle Bar Lane

299-1376

Matthew Laurborough

_____

His and Hers Automotive: Garage

1391 Idaho St.

753-8878

Landon Joseph

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News