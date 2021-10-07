City of Elko Business Licenses September 2021

Archie LLC: Photography
677 Monroe Way
340-3985
Megan Waldvogel (Home Occupation)
_____
Arctic Circle: Fast Food
2500 Alta Vista Drive
970-306-8456
C and J’s Inc. (New Owners)
_____
Craig Sorensen Construction Inc.: Contractor
918 S. 2000 W.
Syracuse, Utah 84075
801-773-4390
Craig F. Sorensen
_____
Ever Warm: Retail
2210 Idaho St.
397-7490
Ever Warm Hearth and Patio LLC
_____
Gabriella’s Closet: Women’s Retail
1074 Idaho St. No. 110
777-7557
Whitkey Fashion Enterprise LLC
_____
G.O.A.T. Handyman Services: Handyman
441 S. A St.
934-3348
William Henry Jones Jr. (Home Occ.)
_____
My Hearing Centers, LLC: Sales/Test/Fit Hearing Aids
1825 Pinion Road, Suite C
801-446-6380
My Hearing Centers, LLC
_____
Nevada Outdoor School: Non-Profit Outdoor Education
2363 N. Fifth St., Suite No. 102
777-0814
Nevada Outdoor School
_____
Path of Healing by Wayne: Massage Therapy
438 S. Fifth St.
385-1527
Wayne Prescott
_____
Quality Inn and Suites: Motel
3320 E. Idaho St.
777-8000
Shri Ganesh LLC (New Owner)
_____
Right Repair: Mobile Auto Repair/Handyman
651 Bullion Road No. 60
397-7874
Dylan White (Home Occ.)
_____
ROC: Administrative Offices
346 Seventh St.
702-383-5866
Rebel Oil Company, Inc.
_____
Route 40 Hitching Post: Event Hall
539 Court St.
385-9513
Route 40 Village and Antique Co., LLC
_____
Sugar and Spice LLC: Restaurant
673 Cimarron Way, No. 500
934-4283
Manuel and Maria Romero
_____
We Cater to You: Food Truck/Catering
967 Bronco Drive
934-8916
Leila Welch /Desirae Leininger