City of Elko Business Licenses September 2021
top story

City of Elko Business Licenses September 2021

City of Elko logo

Archie LLC: Photography

677 Monroe Way

340-3985

Megan Waldvogel (Home Occupation)

_____

Arctic Circle: Fast Food

2500 Alta Vista Drive

970-306-8456

C and J’s Inc. (New Owners)

_____

Craig Sorensen Construction Inc.: Contractor

918 S. 2000 W.

Syracuse, Utah 84075

801-773-4390

Craig F. Sorensen

_____

Ever Warm: Retail

2210 Idaho St.

397-7490

Ever Warm Hearth and Patio LLC

_____

Gabriella’s Closet: Women’s Retail

1074 Idaho St. No. 110

777-7557

Whitkey Fashion Enterprise LLC

_____

G.O.A.T. Handyman Services: Handyman

441 S. A St.

934-3348

William Henry Jones Jr. (Home Occ.)

_____

My Hearing Centers, LLC: Sales/Test/Fit Hearing Aids

1825 Pinion Road, Suite C

801-446-6380

My Hearing Centers, LLC

_____

Nevada Outdoor School: Non-Profit Outdoor Education

2363 N. Fifth St., Suite No. 102

777-0814

Nevada Outdoor School

_____

Path of Healing by Wayne: Massage Therapy

438 S. Fifth St.

385-1527

Wayne Prescott

_____

Quality Inn and Suites: Motel

3320 E. Idaho St.

777-8000

Shri Ganesh LLC (New Owner)

_____

Right Repair: Mobile Auto Repair/Handyman

651 Bullion Road No. 60

397-7874

Dylan White (Home Occ.)

_____

ROC: Administrative Offices

346 Seventh St.

702-383-5866

Rebel Oil Company, Inc.

_____

Route 40 Hitching Post: Event Hall

539 Court St.

385-9513

Route 40 Village and Antique Co., LLC

_____

Sugar and Spice LLC: Restaurant

673 Cimarron Way, No. 500

934-4283

Manuel and Maria Romero

_____

We Cater to You: Food Truck/Catering

967 Bronco Drive

934-8916

Leila Welch /Desirae Leininger

