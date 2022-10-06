 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Elko business licenses: September 2022

City of Elko logo

Charlees Bar, 542 River St., Charlees Bar LLC (new owner), 208-223-4084

Elkocoyote Restaurant Bar, 232 Silver St., Elizabeth and Jesus Castaneda, 775-340-6638

Hailey Robertson cosmetologist, 2574 Idaho St., Hailey Robertson, 775-385-1017

Haunted Commercial Hotel, 351 Fourth St., Haunted Elko LLC, 775-238-3955

La Nortena retail grocery, 524 Front St., La Nortena LLC (new owners), 775-777-1480

Nevada Reds pawn shop/notary, 410 Commercial St., SDA & DEA LLC, 775-777-7901

Northern Nevada Equipment, 1343 W. Idaho St., Wagner LLC (new owners), 775-777-3692

O.J.’s Vape & Liquor, 1314 Idaho St., Shiv200, 775-934-5565

PNCC commercial printing, 565 W. Silver St., Print’N Copy Center LLC (new owners), 775-738-9200

The Butcher’s Choice of Nevada Inc. sales and delivery of seafood and steak, Sparks NV, Patrick Ryan and Michael Catulano, 775-453-5884

