City of Elko Business Licenses

City of Elko

October 2019

Amerigas Propane: Retail Propane

150 Landmark Lane

Spring Creek

610-768-7494

Amerigas Propane LP

_____

Cowboys: Bar

442 Idaho St.

934-7999

LT Ayalla LLC (New Owners)

_____

Diamond Chipper’s: Retail

2180 Idaho St.

738-2653

Rockin’ Rolled Ice Cream and Soda LLC (New Owners)

_____

Elko Mexican Folkloric Ballet: Non-Profit Dance Training

1031 Railroad St. No. 101

934-9528

Elko Mexican Folkloric Ballet

_____

Impact Contractors Inc.: Contractor

555 S. Iron Rose Place

Salt Lake City

801-973-7777

Impact Contractors Inc.

_____

Justin Belli: Tattoo Artist

1094 Lamoille Highway

661-972-0955

Justin Belli

_____

Long Mile Trailer Service LLC: Mobile Semi-Trailer Repairs

505 Copper St. No. 1608

401-4240

Long Mile Trailer Service LLC (Home Occ.)

_____

Maptek: Software, Hardware Sales and Service

1028 Idaho St. No. 110

303-763-4919

KRJA Systems Inc.

_____

Mr. Shrimp Mariscos: Restaurant

232 Silver St.

951-472-5962

Jorge Contreras

_____

Real Deals on Home Décor No. 298: Retail

2078 Idaho St.

777-9944

ADPNV LLC (New Owners)

_____

Ruby Mountain Resource Center Inc.: Non-Profit Thrift

806 River St.

753-8836

Ruby Mountain Resource Center Inc.

_____

Stericycle Inc.: Waste Management and Document Destruction

1498 Kleppe Lane

Sparks

866-783-7422

Stericycle Inc.

_____

Studio K Blow Dry Bar LLC: Beauty Salon

336 Silver St., Suite 102

299-4707

Marriah Kraus

_____

The Hillman Group Inc.: Coin-Op Pet Tag Engraving Vending

2944 Mountain City Highway

623-707-0610

The Hillman Group Inc.

_____

Thomas Grace Construction: Contractor

5605 Memoria Ave. NE

Oak Park Heights, Minn.

651-342-1298

Thomas Grace Construction

_____

Tonya’s Hair Design: Cosmetologist

2574 Idaho St.

934-0337

Tonya Collins

_____

VK Electric Inc.: Contractor

383 W 1300 N

Westpoint, Utah

801-430-6855

VK Electric Inc.

_____

Windsoldier Technologies Inc.: Freight Transport

9875 N. Virginia St.

Reno

208-946-8015

Robert Tocco/Kerry Woodham

