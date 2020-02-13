City of Elko Business Licenses
City of Elko Business Licenses

City of Elko

January 2020

A.M. Smith Electric Inc.: Contractor

3370 Executive Point Way

Carson City

885-0333

A.M. Smith Electric Inc.

_____

Arizone Pipeline Company: Contractor

2670 Lockheed way

Carson City

515-7017

Arizone Pipeline Company

_____

Chavira Tree Trimming: Tree Trimming

670 26th St.

Battle Mountain

374-1297

Chavira Tree Trimming

_____

Jewels Floral Studio LLC: Florist

336 Silver St.

299-4366

Jewels Floral Studio LLC

_____

Kenergy Electric Inc.: Contractor

1255 Willomonte Road

225-2233

Kenergy Electric Inc.

_____

Mayes Candy Biz: Coin Op Candy Machines

1522 Stitzel Road

626-691-7074

Amber and Brandon Mayes (Home Occ)

_____

Oasis Carpet Cleaning: Carpet Cleaning

385 Lakeport Drive

934-3247

Russel and Terri Ferguson

_____

Oasis Online: Consulting/Contractor

375 Williams Ave.

Fallon

423-6277

Daniel Slentz

_____

Outback Welding Shop: Welding

433 S. Fifth St.

934-5228

2 Juggs and a Mutt LLC

_____

Rural Nevada Development Corp: Small Bus. Lending and Housing

1500 College Parkway

289-8519

Rural Nevada Development

_____

Slothower Pediatrics LLC: Pediatrics

1780 Browning Way

778-3437

Slothower Pediatrics

_____

Star Meat Services: Mobile Food Service

569 Gemini

Deeth

764-9194

Bernard Elvin II

_____

Stewart Builders: Contractor

664 Eastlake Drive

720-8526

James D. Stewart

_____

Sweet Treats by Heidi: Cottage Food Sales

1842 Sewell Drive

778-5018

Heidi Robinson (Home Occ.)

_____

Teppanyaki LLC: Restaurant

1924 Idaho St.

777-8688

Teppanyaki LLC

_____

2715 Argent LLC: Commercial Rentals

1550 Idaho St.

340-3564

2715 Argent LLC

