City of Elko Business Licenses

April 2020
City of Elko

April 2020

Turnout Supply: Drilling supplies

434 30th St., Suite A

738-6768

Turnout Supply LLC

_____

Evolution Power Sports: ATV, Snowmobile sales/service

1375 Mountain City Highway

738-8236

Robert and Angie Demars

_____

Wendy’s: Fast food

2456 Mountain City Highway

777-1685

GBK Foods

_____

Olive Branch Home Staging: Home staging consultant

Home occupation

385-3713

Natalie Carnicle

_____

7R Produce: Farmed produce

Home occupation

756-6561

7R Produce LLC

_____

Nevada Commercial Coatings: Painting, drywall

4890 Aircenter Circle, No. 107, Reno

825-6822

Marlette Guttierez

_____

Delivery Boys: Delivery

Home occupation

388-8639

Sing Samru Gurpreet

_____

US Mechanical: Mechanical contractor

472 S 640 W, Salt Lake City

801-785-6028

US Mechanical LLC

_____

Hercules Diesel Heavy Equipment Repair: Heavy equipment repair

Mobile business

385-5645

Hercules Diesel LLC

