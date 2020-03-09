City of Elko Business Licenses
Elko City Hall

February 2020

Broken Arrow Inc.: Contractor

8960 Clinton Landing Road

Lake Point, Utah

435-882-3942

Stephen Bunn

_____

Carollee Photo: Photography

401 Railroad St., No. 209

374-4426

Carollee Egbert

_____

Cruz Appliance Repair LLC: Appliance Repair

3549 Hawthorne Drive

388-0695

Cruz Appliance Repair LLC (Home Occ.)

_____

El Capitan Seafood Restaurant: Restaurant

232 Silver St.

777-5213

Alexandro Perez

_____

J4 Development LP: Contractor

1700 Jay Ell Drive, Suite 100

Richardson, Texas

972-930-7075

_____

Keyme Inc.: Retail Kiosks

1740 Mountain City Hwy.

855-397-6740

Keyme Inc.

_____

Kirkwood Hauling and Laboring: Hauling/Handyman

3389 Bell Ave.

388-0848

Wade Kirkwood (Home Occ.)

_____

Last Rep Fitness LLC: Physical Fitness Center

653 River St.

340-0135

Last Rep Fitness LLC

_____

Legacy Construction Inc.: Contractor

746 Ninth St.

388-3322

Megan McLean (Home Occ.)

_____

Mandie’s Nails: Nail Technician

457 Railroad St.

435-237-7444

Mandie Gonzalez

_____

Straightline Transport LLC: Trucking and Material Transport

358 Bluecrest Drive

397-7502

Charles Caber

_____

Threeby’s Artist: Traditional, Digital Airbrush Artist

1032 Fourth St.

397-3075

Christopher Vedis (Home Occ.)

