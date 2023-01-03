 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Elko business licenses

City of Elko logo

Aaron Bushur

Firearms Dealer

775-219-4222

392 Fifth St.

--

AM Beauty Institute

Cosmetology School

775-778-1862

2186 Idaho St.

AM Beauty Institute LLC

--

Aspen Electric

Contractor

775-870-1064

8755 Technology Way, Reno

Shawn & Tennile O’meara

--

Cold Cleaning Solutions Co.

Dry Ice Cleaning Solutions

928-817-7755

535 Morse Lane No. 2

Carlos Corona & Hector Carbajal

--

CoolSys Commercial & Industrial Solutions Inc.

Contractor

904-210-0842

145 S State College Blvd, Brea, CA

--

Cursed Studios

Screen Printing

775-397-0639

3100 Morning Breeze Drive

Pedro J Lopez

--

Deswik Usa Inc

Software Sales, Mine Planning Consulting

775-778-1638

225 Silver Suite 105

--

Haros Cleaning

775-388-8744

72 Garcia Lane

Edilia Martinez-Castaneda

--

Hot Shot Training

CDL Training

775-401-4548

2739 Morning Breeze Drive

William D Baker

--

Loenbro Industrial Construction LLC

Contractor

406-453-1542

1250 Lamoille Hwy No. 414

--

Nails By Andalynn

Nail Technician

775-962-3653

352 Seventh St

Andalynn Moore

--

National Oilwell Varco LP

Administrative Office

775-340-9207

905 Railroad St No. 104

--

Performance Athletic Club

Fitness Center

775-753-5090

3250 Sagecrest Drive

Suenos LLC new owners

--

Silva Construction

Contractor

775-777-5192

2357 Hog Tommy Road

Shawn T Silva

--

Silver Street Glass

Automotive Windshield Repair & Replacement

775-934-9595

935 Silver St

Gary Westwood

--

Snow Queen House Cleaning

530-407-7081

1080 Sewell Drive

Gina May Hersom

--

Speedy Specs

Optometry

775-738-6727

1657 Mountain City Hwy 101

Sg Optical LLLC new owners

--

SR Coaching & Consulting

775-340-6986

1624 Stitzel Rd

Season Riley

