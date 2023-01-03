City of Elko business licenses

Aaron Bushur
Firearms Dealer
775-219-4222
392 Fifth St.
--
AM Beauty Institute
Cosmetology School
775-778-1862
2186 Idaho St.
AM Beauty Institute LLC
--
Aspen Electric
Contractor
775-870-1064
8755 Technology Way, Reno
Shawn & Tennile O’meara
--
Cold Cleaning Solutions Co.
Dry Ice Cleaning Solutions
928-817-7755
535 Morse Lane No. 2
Carlos Corona & Hector Carbajal
--
CoolSys Commercial & Industrial Solutions Inc.
Contractor
904-210-0842
145 S State College Blvd, Brea, CA
--
Cursed Studios
Screen Printing
775-397-0639
3100 Morning Breeze Drive
Pedro J Lopez
--
Deswik Usa Inc
Software Sales, Mine Planning Consulting
775-778-1638
225 Silver Suite 105
--
Haros Cleaning
775-388-8744
72 Garcia Lane
Edilia Martinez-Castaneda
--
Hot Shot Training
CDL Training
775-401-4548
2739 Morning Breeze Drive
William D Baker
--
Loenbro Industrial Construction LLC
Contractor
406-453-1542
1250 Lamoille Hwy No. 414
--
Nails By Andalynn
Nail Technician
775-962-3653
352 Seventh St
Andalynn Moore
--
National Oilwell Varco LP
Administrative Office
775-340-9207
905 Railroad St No. 104
--
Performance Athletic Club
Fitness Center
775-753-5090
3250 Sagecrest Drive
Suenos LLC new owners
--
Silva Construction
Contractor
775-777-5192
2357 Hog Tommy Road
Shawn T Silva
--
Silver Street Glass
Automotive Windshield Repair & Replacement
775-934-9595
935 Silver St
Gary Westwood
--
Snow Queen House Cleaning
530-407-7081
1080 Sewell Drive
Gina May Hersom
--
Speedy Specs
Optometry
775-738-6727
1657 Mountain City Hwy 101
Sg Optical LLLC new owners
--
SR Coaching & Consulting
775-340-6986
1624 Stitzel Rd
Season Riley